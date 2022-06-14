Watch now: Bloomington's saving grace: tacos, wings

BLOOMINGTON — Gracie's Tacos and Wings, 1414 1/2 S. Main St. in Bloomington, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

Gracie's opened on June 7, 2020, and is owned by Graciela Kellie, who moved to the Central Illinois area from Arizona in 2005. She enjoyed cooking at home and wanted something to do for herself.

Kellie's children and her husband came up with the idea to combine Mexican food and wings into one restaurant.

"I used to cook for the kids all the time for parties or when friends would come over," Kellie said. "They would be like, 'Oh, Mrs. Kellie, you need to open a restaurant, you cook so good, we would eat there.'"

Kellie leased the space for the restaurant from the Carniceria La Mexicana grocery store, which is next door. In the early days, the restaurant only offered pickup orders because of restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The same customers who have come in since Day 1 are still returning, Kellie said, and the restaurant is doing a lot better now. She said she loves seeing people happy eating her food, which is all homemade.

"I make everything just like I would make them at home," she said, "and I want to stick to that. No one has my tortillas."

Handmade tortillas are Gracie's specialty, along with barbacoa and birria tacos. Other popular items include the lengua tacos and the honey hot wings.

Restaurant specials are posted on its Facebook page. Some offerings have included chicken or beef soup, tamales, mole, and a ribs plate with salsa, rice and beans. They also recently tried breakfast and it went pretty well and said it is something they may continue.

Kellie hopes to either open a second location or expand the current store, and add delivery in the future as well.

Gracie's Tacos and Wings is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday; and closed Monday. They offer dine-in and takeout services.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3240. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

