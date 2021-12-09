Watch now: Bloomington volunteers collecting gifts for kids in foster care

BLOOMINGTON — Parents of foster children say winter is the hardest time for the kids.

That’s why Treasure Davis of Bloomington said this holiday season, she’s making sure that foster kids “are heard, that they are loved,” and they’re given something that’s uniquely theirs.

She and Lisa Yenicek of Normal are co-leads of Foster Tree, which started as a program under Compass Church in Bloomington and has since formed its own entity. The group is working to get gifts to 312 children in foster care, with ages ranging from newborns to 18 years old. Donations are still being accepted.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and The Center for Youth and Family Services accept and distribute the presents.

Davis said in a phone interview that these kids have “been through the most in their young lives,” and they can be very emotional during the holidays.

Yenicek added that the kids have been taken from their homes — sometimes with nothing but the clothes on their back. And that simply wasn't their fault.

Yenicek knows of one little girl whose previous home was so filthy she couldn’t take anything with her when she left — including her toys.

“Could you imagine a little kid like not having their favorite stuffed toy?” Yenicek asked. Foster Tree delivered the girl’s wish: a karaoke machine.

Yenicek knows of another child who asked for a tablet to FaceTime their sister with.

Yenicek said: “There's always one kid every year that winds up making me cry.”

She said the program is now in its ninth year, after being started by the Rev. Chris Shandrow and serving just 11 kids. The program was later passed on to Yenicek and Davis.

Both volunteers got more involved over the years, and they still get plenty of help from their congregation.

As a mother of three, Davis knows her own children have big Christmas wishes. So she began asking what the foster kids really wanted for gifts.

This year, the kids could request two needs and two wishes. For over 300 children in need, that counts a shopping list 1,245 items long.

Davis said when they started asking for wishes, the kids were only asking for basic things — like socks and sweatshirts. Since then, they've gotten to see the kids’ personalities come out.

And the kids have noticed. Yenicek believes they’ve built a reputation with the kids that shows they can depend on Foster Tree to get them something special.

She said one gentleman donated a video game console that went to a little boy. The man later volunteered at a summer camp where he heard the child rave about the games — how they offered an escape, and a way to cope.

She said volunteers don't see the children when they drop off the presents, but they do hear their stories.

“We just find it’s our passion to help these kids, because they are the most vulnerable,” Davis said.

Yenicek is hopeful they can fulfill all of their requests this year.

“Somehow, it always happens,” she said.

Those wishing to donate to Foster Tree can either make online payments for select items, or they can drop off new, unwrapped gifts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday at Compass Church, 4114 Oakland Ave., Bloomington. People should check the online gift request list at fostertree.online/s/shop before making a purchase. Gift cards are especially needed.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

