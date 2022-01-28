Watch now: Bloomington shelters face limited capacity despite cold winter nights

BLOOMINGTON — While much of Bloomington-Normal woke up to find snow outside their windows Friday morning, JoAnna Callahan headed into the cold Thursday night to find those who didn’t have homes to shelter them.

As social services director at The Salvation Army in Bloomington, Callahan works every year with PATH Crisis Center, Project Oz and other local organizations to perform a sort of census of people in the community experiencing homelessness. They call it the "point in time" count.

“The purpose of it is to obtain funding so they determine our level of funding based on how many homeless people you have in the community,” she said of the practice required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

They count both sheltered and unsheltered people and “try to go out into the community, identify people that are in a homeless situation, that are sleeping outdoors and then we get their information.”

The count is always in January, when temperatures are lowest and fewer people are on the streets.

“Typically our numbers are about 200 people a night in this community. … If we were to do this, say, in June, our numbers would be significantly higher, but it is what it is,” Callahan said.

When they meet people for the point in time count, the social service workers try to inform them of the types of services available, to ensure they know where they might be able to come in from the frigid temperatures.

Limited capacity

But Bloomington-Normal’s shelters have been operating at limited capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic, further limited when they experience outbreaks in the facilities.

The Salvation Army typically had a maximum pre-pandemic capacity of 58 beds and extends residential services into the cafeteria at night, but the organization hasn’t been able to bring in new people this month because of COVID cases.

“It sounds terrible, like I’m only providing services to 35 people during a pandemic and it’s zero degrees out, but that’s because of the cards that we were dealt,” Callahan said. “A lot of these situations are outside of our control.

"Our philosophy is to be an open door and to be a safe place for people, and it doesn’t feel good, it’s very hard on us to turn people away. But safety is super duper important and we don’t want to bring somebody into a situation where they could get fatally ill. That’s absolutely what we try to avoid.”

The Salvation Army is administering COVID tests on-site for residents and working with the McLean County Health Department to find alternative housing for residents who test positive, Callahan said.

“I want to be open all the time. That would be ideal, but we don’t want anybody to get ill,” she said. “It’s really, really not possible for us to social distance once somebody is diagnosed with COVID. We have congregate areas; everything here is congregate.”

Home Sweet Home Ministries has a capacity of 75 beds, but is also running below that capacity because of the pandemic. A COVID surge stopped their ability to bring in new people earlier this month, but CEO Matt Burgess said they restarted shelter intakes last week.

“The issue that we are seeing right now is that we are full. Both in our women’s beds and men’s beds we are running very full; so until one of our current shelter residents leaves, we’re unable to bring additional people into the shelter,” he said, noting low turnover, especially in the women’s dorms. Some additional capacity is available in the shelter’s family rooms.

But on the cold winter nights when they’ve reached capacity, Burgess said they do what they can to refer people to other resources and offer donated supplies and food.

“We give sack lunches and then whatever cold weather gear we have,” he said. “Probably the more important stuff that we would do is make referrals and try and get people connected to where they would be able to get in out of the elements.”

Several warming centers are available on a temporary basis for those in need when temperatures are dangerously low. They include the 24-hour TA Truck Stop in Bloomington, the Normal and Bloomington public libraries during open hours, Walmart on Market Street, Meijer on College Avenue and Uptown Station until the last train at 9 p.m.

Surrounding communities also have warming centers, often at firehouses and police departments. Metcom's non-emergency number — 309-888-5030 — can be used to connect with those who can assist with warming needs outside the Twin Cities.

Despite limited capacity, The Salvation Army continues to offer its Safety Net on cold nights, which allows those who can’t enroll in residential services to warm up in the facility lobby.

“We say warm up, but they can camp out and have a nice rest,” Callahan said.

'Long-term fix'

While funding is sometimes available for social service organizations to help people find alternative housing, Burgess said the solution is not more shelters.

“It’s a challenge every year, and really what we as a community need to do better at is make sure that we have actual homes for people so that when it gets cold, they have a place of their own to seek refuge rather than having to turn to shelters and other facilities,” he said. “If we had more affordable housing and more supported housing, we would see less of a crisis when it gets really cold like this.”

This week temperatures dropped to minus 3 degrees Wednesday night with a wind chill of minus 18, said Matt Holiner, chief meteorologist for Lee Enterprises Midwest.

“That was the worst of it and obviously extreme cold,” he said, noting the coldest days of the year are on average Jan. 18 and 19 in McLean County. “During the day on Friday, we’re looking at a high temperature of 20 degrees, but because it’s still going to be breezy, the wind chills are still going to be around 7 degrees.”

The low temperature was expected to reach 6 degrees Friday night, and Burgess noted when it gets “critically cold like this,” the immediate needs of those who need shelter are at the front of everyone’s minds.

“But what we can’t do is forget about the long-term problem that produces this — that people don’t have homes,” he said. “The long-term fix is not more shelters. The long-term fix is more homes for people to call their own.”

McLean County warming centers Bloomington: Bloomington Public Library, 205 E. Olive St.

Walmart, 2225 W. Market St.

TA Truck Stop, 505 Truckers Lane (24 hours) Normal: Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.

Meijer, 1900 E. College Ave.

Uptown Station, first floor, 11 Uptown Circle Other communities: Bellflower Community Center, 104 W. Center St.

Downs Fire Department, 102 W. Main St.

Love's Travel, 505 S. Persimmon Drive in LeRoy

LeRoy Police Department, 110 S. East St., 309-962-3310

Road Ranger Truck Stop, 315 E. Dixie Road in McLean Call Metcom at 309-888-5030 for assistance in Chenoa, Cooksville, Heyworth, Hudson, Lexington, Saybrook and Stanford.

