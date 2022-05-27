Watch now: Bloomington police take first of 'neighborhood walks' Friday

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bloomington police officers walk down the 700 block of Monroe Street Friday afternoon talking to residents about their concerns in the neighborhood. 

 D. Jack Alkire

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington and other members of the Bloomington Police Department hope to foster community relationships in a series of "neighborhood walks" this summer.

During the first walk on Friday afternoon — held in the 600 blocks of West Jefferson and West Monroe streets, and the 700 block of West Monroe Street — officers knocked on doors in hopes of speaking with community members in an informal setting, according to a news release from BPD.

Officer Ben Brace of BPD's neighborhood focus team said the walks will help police gain a better understanding of residents' concerns. He added that most complaints do not require serious police intervention or citations, but are more mundane. He said the walks will help officers "smooth out (any) problem before it becomes an issue."

052822-blm-loc-policewalk1

As part of the Bloomington Police Department's "neighborhood walk" on Friday afternoon, Officers Ben Brace (left) and Scott Sikora (right) knock on residents' doors in the 700 block of Monroe Street.

A second walk is planned for 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, June 17, on Dry Sage Circle in Bloomington.

Memorial Day Parade returns to Bloomington Monday; other events planned

"The neighborhood walks will give the Bloomington Police Department the opportunity to strengthen bonds and build trust with the community we serve," Simington stated in the news release. "The trust created will allow for collaborative problem solving, crime prevention, and overall safer neighborhoods. I am very excited to meet members of the community at their homes."

Contact Robyn Skaggs at robyn.skaggs@lee.net or 309-820-3244.

