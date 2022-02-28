Watch now: Bloomington-Normal residents react to end of mask mandate

BLOOMINGTON — The termination of the state’s mask mandate on Monday presents a new headache for some business owners wrestling with whether to adopt their own requirements.

“It does put businesses in a weird position,” said Elizabeth Asbury, owner of the book store Bobzbay in downtown Bloomington, which has opted to make masks optional for employees and customers.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker in early February said he intended to lift the mask rule in March if infection numbers continued to decline. The requirement had been reintroduced in August as cases edged higher.

Business owners also can require facial coverings, meaning it’s up to them to weigh what’s best.

Jamie Mathy owns the downtown Bloomington board game store Red Raccoon Games and serves on the city council. He said experiences when the last rule was lifted shaped his decision, as well as local community transition rates and vaccination numbers. His shop is transitioning to mask-optional for customers and employees.

“That’s not really what we want to do, however,” he said. The shop was requiring masks last summer after the state first lifted its mandates for indoor public spaces, but upon requesting customers to wear masks, Mathy said, there were some who did not react well.

“There were a lot of people who were just downright nasty to my employees (last summer), and I’m not going to put my employees through that again.”

‘It should be up to the individual’

The previous mask mandate was eliminated in May 2021, when those who were fully vaccinated could go without facial coverings.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization have recommended the usage of masks to reduce the spread of COVID, but requirements to wear the devices across the country have been contentious.

The divide was apparent in interviews with The Pantagraph even on Monday.

Jim Carsel, 65, of Bloomington, said that after a certain point in the pandemic, the mask rules didn’t make sense.

“At that time, I thought it might be reasonable,” Carsel said about his initial reaction to the mask mandates. “But any time you have to take your mask off to eat in public, well then why wear the mask at all? It’s totally stupid. If you’re allowed to take your mask off to do something like drink or eat a sandwich, well then why did you bother to wear it to begin with?”

Bloomington resident Shadrach Hall, 33, also questioned the need for required masks.

“The way I look at it, even if people do take the vaccine or wear a mask, you can still catch it even with it on,” he said, adding later, “I got the vaccine shot and then I got the boost, but I still caught it.”

Masks also will remain the rule on the state House floor, where they've been challenged by Republicans. The Legislature has planned an abbreviated spring session that's scheduled to end in early April. Democratic House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch told members he doesn't want to risk an outbreak which would derail work or worse, jeopardize family members of lawmakers who are immunocompromised or too young to be vaccinated.

The requirement has led to the regular removal from the floor of up to eight Republicans for refusing to comply, including Rep. Blaine Wilhour, of Beecher City, who filed a lawsuit against Welch.

Pritkzer had also intended for mask requirements to remain in effect for schools, but last week announced the state will comply with updated CDC guidelines, which now recommend masks are needed only in areas of high transmission.

Previous mask guidelines were based on state coronavirus metrics such as case numbers and test positivity rates, but the state is now following different measures, such as how many hospital beds are in use, hospital admissions, and the total number of coronavirus cases in an area.

Most Illinois counties are considered low or moderate transmission areas, according to CDC data. Counties considered high transmission areas are mostly located in southern Illinois and around the state's eastern and western borders.

On Friday, the governor's office said the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 was down 50%, and the number of intensive care beds available had increased by 24%. Illinois' weekly coronavirus case rate also decreased by 70%.

An appellate court last week declined to render a decision on a lower-court ruling that invalidated Pritzker's order that public schools require masks. The 4th District Appellate Court decided the issue was moot after a legislative committee nixed an extension of the emergency rule the governor imposed on schools last summer. The Democratic governor appealed the ruling to the Illinois Supreme Court.

Balancing interests

Several other states, including Michigan, have loosened mask rules. This month marks the second anniversary of the first COVID cases in Illinois.

Last week, Bloomington announced it was rolling back mask requirements for city employees. People are still required to wear masks in certain spaces, such as some indoor facilities at Miller Park Zoo.

Normal never issued a local mask ordinance, but town employees and facilities were following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for social distancing and mask wearing.

Normal Mayor Chris Koos said Monday: “It moves to a phase where people make personal decisions. I think you’re going to still see people wearing masks, they may be more cautious, they may have medical reasons to do so, and it could be that they’re COVID positive and don’t want to spread.”

Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe added that people had become fatigued with the mask requirements. But locally, coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are trending in a positive direction.

“I think people will be happy to be able to go maskless if they so desire,” said Mwilambwe. “If businesses want to require masks, it’s up to them. It will be between them and their customers.”

Asbury, the book store owner, said business owners are now in a new phase. With the old requirement, “I know a couple businesses that just stopped enforcing it; they were just exhausted with it. Honestly, I was approaching that point.”

The best approach in her business right now is to be mask-optional, she said.

“This whole pandemic, I've tried to enlighten people to the fact that it’s not all about them,” she said. “There are still people that will still need to be wearing masks and are still stressed out about going out in public.”

The Associated Press and Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.