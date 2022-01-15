Watch now: Bloomington-Normal minority populations on the rise, census data says

BLOOMINGTON — Twenty-eight years ago, Bloomington-Normal had about 50 to 60 Indian families and no place to worship as a community.

“We didn’t have a space, so we would (hold services) in people’s basements or in their family rooms,” said Archana Shekara, a graphic design professor at Illinois State University. “Every gathering we would have about 50 to 60 people and then the host would graciously cook for all of the 60 people.”

Since then, the Asian population has swelled to 8,142 people in the Bloomington-Normal area, an increase of about 12.7% in the last decade, and Shekara said she continues to see growth in hers and other minority communities that choose to make their home here.

Throughout 2022, the U.S. Census Bureau will be releasing data collected from communities across the country during the 2020 Census. This data is used to determine the distribution of Congressional seats, federal funding and community services.

Racial and ethnic population totals were among the first data sets released.

In the Bloomington-Normal metro area, which accounts for towns outside the Twin Cities as well, the data shows the total population has grown from 169,572 in 2010 to 170,954 in 2020.

Despite the less than 1% change in total population, the racial and ethnic makeup of the community has become more diverse, with every minority group growing while the white population decreased by about 7.6%.

Several community members noted a diverse workforce is drawn to the area because of the economic opportunity in Bloomington-Normal, including the major hospital groups, OSF HealthCare and Carle Health; insurance giants, State Farm and Country Financial; and other companies that have seen major growth and expansion recently, like Rivian Automotive, Ferrero and Bridgestone.

“People — all people — migrate to places for opportunity and that typically means better jobs, better housing, across all racial groups,” said Camille Taylor, co-chair of Not In Our Schools as part of Not In Our Town BN.

Illinois State and Illinois Wesleyan universities also pull academics of a variety of backgrounds and experiences to this community, including students and faculty.

“It’s all about opportunity, to me,” Taylor said. “If we have equal opportunity employers that are employing people no matter what race, then maybe the proof is more minorities are here because employers are living true to their word. Maybe they are being equal opportunity employers, hiring more people of color.”

Finding community

And as more Black, Indigenous and people of color enter the community, they are more likely to stay if there is a cultural community to accept them and limited barriers to their success.

"If you have barriers, those would be the things that would cause you not to stay in an area, but if those barriers are removed, then you would settle in and this would become home," Taylor said, considering housing and transportation. "It just makes sense that if you have more resources you’re going to have a better time settling in; less resources, you’re going to have more challenges and you might not be able to stay."

Shekara said her family used to travel to Chicago once a month for access to a Hindu temple, but one day her daughter asked why they couldn’t have a temple in their home city.

About 12 families came together to raise $10,000 that helped them gain momentum toward that goal.

“Once we got land and we started doing events every month … word got out and it became really popular in the sense that people started believing in it and trusting,” she said. In 2014, the Hindu Temple of Bloomington-Normal officially opened on Tullamore Avenue in Bloomington.

Finding community within the wider community is what brings people to this area and what keeps them here, some residents said, returning to a common thread of jobs and families.

“You’re going to move to where your family is if your family tells you it’s like a welcoming safe place and a good place to live,” said Charlotte Alvarez, executive director of The Immigration Project. “So I think it’s a sign that we’re seen as a good place to live that we have increasing populations overall.”

In her work with immigrants, Alvarez said Bloomington-Normal has seen a significant Congolese population move into the community as well as a “small but really united” Venezuelan community, many of whom arrived with temporary protected status or seeking political asylum.

Teddy Amoloza, a sociology and international studies professor at IWU, said Filipino-Americans also have developed a close community within Bloomington-Normal, coming together for celebrations that give “a feeling of belonging to the community.”

Taylor, who began teaching in Normal in 1978, said they had a hard time retaining young Black women teachers who couldn’t find the products they needed here, like haircare products and pantyhose made for dark skin.

“When you start getting into ethnic specialties, if there weren’t enough of those they would likely not stay,” Taylor said, noting when she was at ISU she waited until she went home to Chicago to get her supply of hair products.

Now, she and other people of color said they have more access to ethnically–specific products in the Bloomington-Normal area, and more variety in places of worship.

Carla Campbell-Jackson, first vice president of the Bloomington-Normal branch of the NAACP and an active member of one of Bloomington’s notable Black churches, Mount Pisgah, noted that feeling of belongingness is essential for community building.

She said research indicates “that belongingness aspect is so critical that it is actually linked directly to productivity, engagement, retention, self-esteem and then profit. So then why would organizations and institutions not want to capitalize on that?”

Representation and leadership

While every minority population has grown, Linda Foster, president of the local NAACP, said the opportunities have not grown at an equal pace.

“We believe that there’s opportunities here; it’s just that we need to widen that opportunity so that everyone is afforded prosperity and a better way of life,” she said.

Though several people noted Bloomington-Normal has a few people of color in political leadership positions, they also said more work needs to be done to recruit leaders in schools, businesses and other organizations.

“Along with the (population) increase comes the greater responsibility to make sure that the community mirrors the people that live in it,” Campbell-Jackson said. “And not only is that critically important, but it’s also critical that the minority population must have adequate representation.”

Frank Beck, a sociology professor at ISU whose research is in demography, statistics and community development, said he wasn’t surprised that leadership in Bloomington-Normal was not as diverse as the general population, and “you can chalk that up to the diversity hasn’t made it into the ages that would end up being the leaders, doesn't have the experience that would end up being the leaders, and that it’s changing in that direction with each passing year.”

He noted that representation isn’t going to happen overnight, and the causes likely lie outside demographics.

“There are economic reasons and there are cultural reasons and, yes, there would even be discrimination reasons for why that exists,” Beck said.

Of representative leadership, Amoloza said: “We’re not yet there; the community is not yet there. It’s probably because immigrants and other people of color are still trying to find a way to have their voices heard and participate in political, social and civic events in the community. But I think we will get there.”

Shifting identities

The highest rate of change between the 2010 and 2020 numbers was the population of people of two or more races. In 2010, 3,938 people self-reported as bi- or multiracial and in 2020, 10,809 people did, which is an increase of 174.9%.

Beck said he thought it was more likely that change was attributed to a change in self-identification rather than an emigration of mixed-race people.

“I believe that the decrease in the white number and the increase in the two or more races is related to each other,” he said.

Alvarez, whose children would identify as Hispanic or multiracial, said she was struck by the increase in mixed-race population as a big contributor to the community’s growing diversity.

“More people are more proudly identifying and comfortable in identifying as coming from multiple heritages and celebrating that, which is another sign of diversity and inclusion, that you don’t feel the need to conform and say, like, I blended into whiteness,” she said.

Beck also noted some people of African descent reject the label of Black or African American and may elect to identify in the “other” category of race, and because the census considers Hispanic or Latino as an ethnicity and not a race, those people may chose “other” as well, or a more specific racial selection depending on their upbringing.

The “other” category grew from 2,603 people in 2010 to 4,314 in 2020, an increase of 65.7%. The Hispanic and Latino population grew from 7,434 people in 2010 to 10,524 people in 2020.

Work continues

While many people of color see Bloomington-Normal as a welcoming place to raise their families, “The label of the other, of course, cannot go away,” Shekara said.

“We feel like people are accepting, and because it’s a smaller community, it’s a great place for us to raise our children and the Indian community is so close,” she said. “But then you think about the larger community — how much has the larger community actually accepted us?”

Amoloza said the changing demographics have been obvious to her, as she no longer feels like the only non-white person at the grocery store — “ I just feel like I’m one of many instead of one of the few.”

But Foster said the demographics can only be truly seen when they see change.

Local and national NAACP membership has grown in recent years, and with that comes a push for more work to be done, she said.

“we know that what we’re doing will continue to make a difference and bring about change so that regardless of the color of my skin or yours or my gender or my religion, my nationality, my ethnicity — regardless of all those things, I will be treated as a human being.”

Taylor said seeing these changing demographics encourages her to work harder with NIOT, “to make our community more inclusive, to continue that goal that this community feels safe and that it feels inclusive for different people. And knowing that we’re getting more and more people from different backgrounds, that just encourages me to continue to work.”

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

