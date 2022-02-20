Watch now: Bloomington-Normal Girl Scouts go above and beyond selling cookies

BLOOMINGTON — Thin Mints. Caramel deLites. Do-si-dos. Lemon-Ups.

All are sweet staples of the Girl Scout cookie selling season, which carries into April. Some troops in the Twin Cities are exceeding expectations, with at least two already having surpassed their sales goals.

Troop 1449, based out of Parkside Elementary School, spent Saturday morning vending confections to shoppers leaving Lowe's, 2101 E. Empire St., in Bloomington.

Therese Denham, co-leader of the troop, said the scouts have done a “wonderful, wonderful job adapting to all of the different challenges.” That’s included canceling in-person activities because kids were being quarantined, or they weren’t taking chances with sick kiddos.

“Part of being a Girl Scout is learning how to be resilient and handle yourself when things are unexpected,” she said, adding thee troops are getting a really good education.

Some of the scouts who stationed the Saturday booth included Brooklyn Mlot, Charlotte Peveto, Raquel Rice, Alice Denham and Emae VanCalbergh. Brooklyn likes Adventurefuls the most.

“The Adventurefuls is a brownie cookie with caramel and chocolate drizzle,” explained Alice, 8. Her favorite cookie is the Toast-Yays.

The Toast-Yays are also among Charlotte’s favorite, as are the Lemonades.

Denham said they’d sold 3,296 boxes of cookies as of 11 a.m. Sunday, and she’s super proud of the girls’ work.

By noon, the troop had handed out 68 packages within three hours — that includes 17 Thin Mints.

She added cookie season helps out the troop because they get a portion of the sales back to sponsor activities.

“One of the best parts about Girl Scouts is it’s a low investment to join,” Denham said.

Samantha Mlot said they ask the girls what they want to do for activities, take a vote and then go from there. Horseback riding is popular among the girls.

Jenny Rice said cookie sales teaches them how to count and exchange money, interact and be a part of the community, and be polite, kind and courteous. She added sending her husband to his workplace with an order form and a photo of her daughter was a success.

With a big smile, Raquel Rice, 8, said she learned she can sell lots of cookies “with my cute face.” She added she likes having her bestie, Charlotte, in the troop with her.

While part of the day’s scouting activities involved entrepreneurship, others were just having fun — like when one customer approached the booth with a Pomeranian puppy. The girls excitedly ensured the dog got a loving welcome with lots of pets.

Denham noted the kiddos have a lot of personality. She also said they’ve interacted with other troops across the nation in Zoom calls, for painting and drawing. Michelle Obama once logged in to speak.

“All of us moms were crying,” said Denham.

Over at Walmart, 300 Greenbriar Drive, Normal, Troop 1386, with Chiddix Junior High School, had both department store entrances covered. Zoe McKittrick, 12, and mother Jennifer McKittrick ran the southern booth.

“We got a troop of five girls,” said Jennifer, “so they’re all working really hard to maximize their sales.”

Troop leader Kristine Cottone said Walmart has been an excellent spot, and she’s proud of them for “setting their goals, figuring out how many booths they wanted to do, what each girl’s personally going to commit,” and then exceeding their objectives.

The troop has a big trip ahead of them. Zoe said they’re planning to go to a camp near Savannah, Georgia, the birthplace of Girl Scouts.

Rick Burge of Farmer City picked up some Thin Mints from the girls' booth.

“I’m taking them to Dad,” he said.

Where & when to buy Habitat for Humanity Restore, 1402 W. Washington St., Bloomington 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 26 Main Street Yoga, 402 N. Main St., Bloomington 5-8 p.m., Friday, March 4 Walmart, 2225 W. Market St., Bloomington 1-3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 26 Walmart, 300 Greenbriar Drive, Normal 4-7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 25

Noon-3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 26 Sam's Club, 2151 Shepard Road, Normal 10 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Feb. 26

11 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 27

4 p.m.-7 p.m., Friday, March 4 Lowe's, 2101 E. Empire St., Bloomington 4-7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 25

9 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 26

9 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 27

4-7 p.m., Friday, March 4

9 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday, March 5

9 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday, March 6 For additional booth dates, visit www.girlscouts.org

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.