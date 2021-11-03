Watch now: Bloomington-Normal celebrates Diwali with annual food drive

BLOOMINGTON — Volunteers in Bloomington-Normal are honoring the Festival of Lights with a monthlong food drive to benefit local charities as part of their celebration of Diwali.

The local chapter of Sewa International is collecting food, infant supplies and monetary donations to be distributed next weekend as part of SewaDiwali's joint initiative of Dharmic organizations, temples and individual volunteers.

Now in its 16th year, the tradition of a food drive has endured even through the pandemic because volunteers believe “everyone should have enough food to eat,” said volunteer organizer Goverdhan Galpalli.

This year items will be distributed to YWCA McLean County, YWCA Labyrinth, The Baby Fold, Children’s Home & Aid, Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal and Unity Community Center.

Typically, Sewa would bring in about 80 kids from the Bloomington-Normal community to help with the food drive, going door-to-door collecting items. However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteers have asked for items to be dropped off instead at the collection center hosted by one of the organizers at 3 Carleton Court in Bloomington.

Volunteers have collected about $3,000 to $5,000 worth of food every year in Bloomington-Normal, Galpalli said.

Items wanted for donation include dry food goods like pasta, cereals, dried fruits and nuts, nutrition bars and baking mixes; condiments like ketchup, mustard and relish; drink mixes including instant coffee; canned foods, jarred sauces, peanut butter, jelly; as well as diapers, size 4-6, and baby formula.

Sewa volunteers will use monetary donations to purchase additional products to donate to the six charities and nonprofit organizations.

Those donations can be made online at SewaUSA.org/Donate or on the Sewa Diwali Food Drive 2021 Facebook fundraiser page at fb.com/donate/457930745508929.

Checks can be mailed to 12 Lexis Court, Bloomington, IL 61704, and made payable to Sewa International Inc.

The Hindu celebration of Diwali signifies the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness. According to some stories, the celebration comes after King Rama won a battle against a demon and returned home to find the streets lined with lights and was welcomed with an outpouring of food and gifts.

The traditions and stories of Diwali change by region, but the central theme remains one of spreading the light of hope and peace through kindness and humanity.

The holiday also is associated with the Sanskrit word “sewa,” which means selfless service.

Nationwide, SewaDiwali has collected 1,150 pounds of food this year in their efforts to fulfill their namesake of providing service.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.