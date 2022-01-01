Watch now: Bloomington-Normal athletes brave New Year's Day weather for annual traditions

Once again, Fleet Feet and the McLean County Wheelers hosted annual events to celebrate the first day of the new year. The weather was not quite ideal, but many of the athletes said they were expecting worse.

“We call it a ride that’s low on miles and long on hot chocolate,” said Wheelers President Kellie Williams.

The ride is a yearly tradition, although the mileage depends on the weather. Some years, they may ride dozens of miles if the weather is good, and others it might just be a quick trip around the block.

"The tradition is just to say you did it," Williams said.

Six cyclists showed up for the ride, which started off from Tipton Park in Bloomington. The winter weather was going to keep it short, but Williams said she had been expecting the wind to be worse, so they would hopefully be able to go farther than some past years.

Angi Whiting has been cycling for a couple years now, she said. The New Year’s ride fit in with her goal trying of to find new things at the start of each year.

“I like to do something out of the box for me on the first of the year,” she said.

Brian Schuneman came ready for winter weather with a fat tire bike. The bike provides extra traction and a wider footprint to help when riding in snow. He first started riding a fat tire bike about four years ago after his 50th birthday.

“I didn’t used to look forward to the snow, but now I do,” he said.

The Wheelers took off during the wintry mix of precipitation that came through the region during most of Saturday morning.

A bit later, the runners leaving from Fleet Feet were lucky enough to catch a break in the precipitation and before roads started getting slick.

The New Year’s Day run has been a tradition for years now, maybe even since the store first opened, said Fleet Feet Bloomington Owner Julie Sibley. Crowds normally depend on the weather, she said.

“We’ll always get somebody regardless of the weather, because there are lots of crazy runners out there," Sibley said.

Most of the runners there on Saturday are regulars at the Monday night fun runs the store also hosts. For Dianne Hollister, the store, and the community that has grown around it, have been a big part in her running life.

At 71 years old, she has been running since she was 59 and said she is training for the Chicago Marathon.

Shelly Challans has been a triathlete for eight or 10 years now, she said. She too has enjoyed the support of the group, especially in encouraging her to stick to her goals and routines even when the weather is not cooperating. She is not a big fan of running in bad weather, but was still out on Saturday.

“This is one of the most supportive groups, if not the most supportive group, this side of the Mississippi,” Hollister said.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

