Watch now: Bloomington-Normal approaches 4/20 with celebration, caution

BLOOMINGTON — Whether it's bud, hash, oil or brownies, spring blooms yet another green holiday as cannabis sales in Bloomington-Normal increase with consumers eating, drinking or smoking pot.

"I don't smoke weed," said Dakota Manuel, an Illinois State University student, outside Beyond/Hello cannabis dispensary in Bloomington. "This is actually my second time doing anything related to weed, but I mainly like edibles because it helps me chill out and relax."

The weed smoking holiday known as 4/20 and celebrated on April 20 has evolved since recreational sales became legal in Illinois, leaving law enforcement to adapt and substance abuse advocates wary.

Kaitlyn O'Connell, general manager at Beyond/Hello — the cannabis company with two dispensaries in Bloomington-Normal — said business has been great this year with a wider inventory of products and their promotions team creating ways for customers to save.

"I feel like the feedback we get from our customers, especially lately, is positive," O'Connell said. "If we're able to pass along our deals and consistently lower our prices, it really impacts our customers' experience."

The community’s first legal recreational sales were offered when the former Green Solutions at 501 W. Northtown Road in Normal expanded from solely medical cannabis in January 2020 and sold to Jushi Holdings, a global cannabis and hemp operator that is a parent company to Beyond/Hello dispensaries.

The second Beyond/Hello opened in January 2021 at 1515 N. Veterans Parkway in Bloomington.

"Honestly we see people coming from out of state, even as they're passing through between here and Chicago," O'Connell said. "We, of course, have a strong customer base of college students — being in a college town — and we see people from all over the state, but at the same time, we do have people that consistently travel 40 minutes to an hour to come here."

O'Connell said they have been running sales for each of the 10 days leading up to the hash holiday with a storewide 25% discount being offered on 4/20 to all customers.

They have products ranging from different strains of flower, extracts, oils, topical creams, edibles, drinks, pre-roll, tobacco-free joint and blunt wrappers and vapes.

Non-dispensary shops like Smokin' Glass in Bloomington will be open untll midnight with free food and a raffle while others like Mother Murphy's in Normal will be selling a special pin for the occasion.

Manuel said they bought edibles for the day and plan on going to the bars with some friends later that night.

Normal resident Ryan Laird said he has been smoking weed for a few years now and bought pre-rolls to share with his cousin on 4/20.

"I prefer it more than alcohol because with alcohol, I just find it to change your mood and even heightening it to where it's worse," Laird said. "With weed, it just mellows you out and helps you get through the day while also feeling more in control."

Use up, arrests down

Law enforcement officials in Bloomington-Normal say they’ve had to adjust to legalization with an increase in general use but not a noticeable increase on 4/20s past.

Brandt Parsley, public information officer for the Bloomington Police Department, said after about 14 years on patrol, “I don't recall an uptick in cannabis use on that day.”

Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner agreed his patrol officers aren’t hyper-focused on cannabis on the high holiday, with no additional patrols or similar measures scheduled.

However, he said the date’s significance goes beyond marijuana for some, recalling the shooting at Columbine High School on April 20, 1999.

“There are a lot of things on our radar and we do risk assessment for those,” but it’s typically “business as usual,” Bleichner said.

ISU police Chief Aaron Woodruff said his department has noticed an increase in use throughout the school year, though he expected his statistics would be skewed because of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We primarily deal with people who are under the age of 21 so whether it’s legal or not, they’re not permitted to possess it or use it,” he said. “Oftentimes, because it’s actually a lesser offense than alcohol, we’ll just cite them for a university violation and the university sanctions them instead of us.”

Unless further assistance from officers is needed, residence hall staff members often handle reports related to cannabis as well, like they do for some alcohol reports, Woodruff said.

“If we had to respond to every alcohol call, we wouldn’t have enough officers. So it’s just one of those things where we’ve adapted to it,” he said.

According to the university’s annual security report for 2020, ISU police averaged 68 drug law arrests and 747 drug law referrals in 2018 and 59 drug law arrests and 668 drug law referrals in 2019. Those numbers dropped to 31 and 217 after legalization in 2020. The report for 2021 is expected to be released in October.

Bleichner said cannabis-related arrests and ordinance violations have dropped by about 60-75% in Normal since legalization.

For example, in March 2019, Normal police reported five arrests and 35 ordinance violations related to cannabis use and possession, and in March 2022 reported two arrests and nine ordinance violations.

Bleichner said the majority of those arrests and violations stemmed from investigations during traffic stops.

“We focus heavily on impaired driving enforcement,” he said, noting those arrests are often made for improper transportation of cannabis and for using cannabis before or while driving.

“We take that very seriously for the safety of our roadways. … Don’t consume it and drive; don’t consume it while driving or in vehicles as a passenger,” Bleichener said. “We want to remove impaired drivers from the roadway.”

Comparatively, the Bloomington Police Department reported 25 cannabis-related arrests, reports and violations in March 2019, and 15 in March 2022. Most of the cannabis-related arrests and reports in March 2022 involved possession in a vehicle outside an approved container for transportation.

While arrests are down, McLean County Circuit Clerk Don Everhart also said since legalization, 968 criminal misdemeanors related to cannabis have been expunged in the county.

Careful consumption

Manuel said they initially tried edibles from a friend to help manage anxiety and improve sleep, having only smoked occasionally before.

"I've had some issues with alcohol so I think moving more towards weed is going to be a healthier option for me in general," said Manuel, holding a bag with edibles. "I might try smoking at some time, but I'm not really sure right now."

Bryan Hinman, associate director of Court Treatment Programs at Chestnut Health Services in Bloomington, said in many cases, those with substance use disorder start at an early age with alcohol and tobacco.

Of people who use cannabis, “most of them do not go on to use other illicit substances just based on data that we have," Hinman said. "I don't see a lot of support for the common gateway theory as it's framed."

Chestnut Health Services, which was first established in Bloomington in 1975, is a behavioral health center that provides treatment for substance use, mental health, primary care and research.

Hinman said a big component of their work is youth prevention, primarily focused on e-cigarette use and providing intervention and education opportunities using community partnerships to continue conversations around substance use.

Lisa Thompson, executive director at Project Oz in Bloomington, said there is little statewide data on Illinois youth marijuana use, mainly due to COVID’s impact on data collection.

Project Oz, a nonprofit organization that works with youth and families providing counseling, education and other support services, works with local schools to incorporate youth substance use prevention education into curricula.

"Utilizing the evidence-based Too Good For Drugs program, we deliver universal, classroom-based education to junior high students throughout McLean County to develop the skills, knowledge and attitudes students need to reduce or prevent substance use and to keep the school and community drug-free," Thompson said.

Hinman said less than 19% of the population has a substance use disorder with cannabis and about 9% are considered to have a severe use disorder or addiction to cannabis.

"In my experience, ... I would see cases where there was someone whose severe use disorder was cannabis, but oftentimes it's multiple substances like using cannabis and alcohol, or maybe they're using meth and cannabis is used to come off of that," he said.

Laird, who primarily uses cannabis for anxiety, said he's had friends diagnosed with post-traumatic stress and other disorders who have been prescribed cannabis and have felt better using it instead of prescription drugs.

Manuel even said they did have an ex-girlfriend who was pretty dependent on marijuana before she sought help and thinks there are recreational consumers who can develop a dependence on marijuana.

"Even with painkillers prescribed by doctors nowadays, I understand that they've got to find a way to manage pain but if it's going to cause the patient to become addicted to them later on after going through all that pain, is it worth it?" Laird said. "I'd rather not be addicted to something that can be harmful to me later on."

