Watch now: Bloomington Marine had driver's seat view of Kabul

Henderson was a Marine, assigned as a protective service agent to military officials who visited the country. His job had him regularly interacting with and protecting four-star generals, admirals and even Secretary of Defense Robert Gates.

The assignment brought Henderson in contact with many of the men who have become familiar names in the history of the U.S. war in Afghanistan, including Gates, Gen. David Petraeus, Gen. Jim Mattis, Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, Gen. Stanley McChrystal, and Adm. Michael Mullen, who was then chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

“Everybody who came in, came in through our shop,” Henderson said.

Joining up

Henderson grew up in the Founders Grove neighborhood of Bloomington, attending Washington School, Bloomington Junior High School and Bloomington High School. He joined the Marine Corps in 1984, not long after graduating from BHS.

He had a lot of good examples of Marines growing up, including coaches and older brothers of some of his friends, he said. He found himself looking for a change and a chance to serve his country.

“It seemed like a great opportunity for me, and it turned out to be a great opportunity for me,” he said.

Henderson served active duty from 1984 to 1989. He moved to the Marine Corps Reserve and was reactivated during Operations Desert Storm and Desert Shield. He deployed once during that stint, but not to a combat zone, and left the Marines in 1993.

He was out of service for around 12 years. In that time, 9/11 happened, and he saw the Marine Corps lead the American invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan. Things were not always going smoothly, and he said he felt an urge to join again after the Battle of Fallujah.

“The Marine Corps was having a difficult time in combat with the insurgency in Iraq,” Henderson said.

In 2005, he rejoined the Marines. He was first deployed to the Horn of Africa with the Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa. The deployment took him to countries like Yemen, Djibouti and Kenya.

After his tour there, he returned to the U.S. and spent a year at Camp Pendleton and Twentynine Palms before being offered the assignment to the protective service detail in Afghanistan. Before he went, he was given more special training, including further weapons and communications training, and vehicle training.

He shipped out during the 2010-11 troop surge, and his first assignment was to help bring troops in through Bagram Air Base. Later he was based in Kabul, where he was assigned to providing safe passage for important visitors. It was there that he would come to brush shoulders with four-star commanders.

“It was one of the most exciting times of my life,” Henderson said.

"General Chaos"

In the year that Henderson was stationed in Afghanistan, he spent around four weeks with Mattis. Memories of the Marine Corps general, who had the code name “Chaos,” have stuck with Henderson.

“He was just another Marine, he was just an ordinary guy,” he said.

Sometimes, however, there would be reminders of Mattis’ long tenure in the Corps. Henderson was driving the commander in Kabul one day when a bomb went off less than two blocks away in a grocery store, he said. The convoy instantly started protective maneuvers and rushed Mattis into the U.S. Embassy, which was about half a block away.

According to the BBC, the attack killed eight people, including some foreigners. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

Henderson and the other protective service Marines felt the blast slightly rock their trucks, but the advance team could hear and feel it, Henderson said. Until they read the news the next day, they thought Mattis had been the target. The market was often used by foreigners, and one of the dead was the head of a private security company.

Someone talking to Mattis would never have known how close he had come to being killed that day.

“As we told him what happened (…) no extra heartbeat, no heavy (breathing),” Henderson said.

Early one morning, one of Mattis’ assistants asked Henderson to take Mattis to a breakfast meeting at what he was told was a chow hall. Unlike every other mission, it was just one car, and the building they pulled up to looked nothing like any other breakfast meeting site Henderson had seen.

Henderson does not believe it was actually a breakfast meeting, and he may never know. His time in Afghanistan lined up with the peak of the search for Osama Bin Laden.

After he had driven Mattis back to the safe house, the general told Henderson a line that has stuck with him ever since. Mattis said that if he'd had his way, he would have died while charging a hill as a lance corporal in the 1st Battalion, 7th Marines, Henderson said. For Henderson, the line underscored how much Mattis is like any other enlisted Marine.

A hometown

Henderson’s tour in Afghanistan ended in early 2011. He had been recommended for promotion to gunnery sergeant but began having medical problems, likely due to his longtime use of anti-malarial medication during his various tours. In 2013 he was medically retired.

Having his career as a Marine cut short left Henderson angry and frustrated, feelings he has worked to overcome.

Still, he is grateful for his time in the Marines. He is also grateful for the medical community in Bloomington-Normal that has taken care of him since he's been back. His daughters are a big source of support for him, he added.

“I’ve got more support in Bloomington than I would have anywhere else,” he said.

He had a lot of thanks to give to the Semper Fi Fund, which sent care packages and gift cards when he had surgeries and has checked in on him since his return from Afghanistan.

The fund describes itself as providing financial assistance and support to wounded and ill service members, veterans and their families. Its programs include long-term support, transitions to civilian life and promoting integrative wellness.

The Semper Fi Fund was founded by a group of military spouses in 2003, a year that saw the first wounded service members from Iraq arrive back in the U.S. By 2004 the organization had been mentioned in a speech by President George W. Bush.

In 2020, more than $23.5 million flowed through the fund to more than 19,000 service members, the nonprofit's annual report said. Since 2004 it has provided more than $240 million in direct financial assistance.

Those funds often come in small amounts, Henderson said, like a $25 gas card to get him to an appointment. For Veterans Day this year, they sent him a gift card to Starbucks. He specifically thanked one of the fund's case managers, Lisa Killeen, for keeping in touch with him since he left the service.

“They’re sending me food and kindness and love,” he said. “The world would be a much better place (if everyone were like them).”

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.