Watch now: Bloomington man finds support, recovery after incarceration

BLOOMINGTON — After decades of run-ins with law enforcement and years spent in and out of prison, Jeffrey Ray Walls says he is dedicating his life to serving his community.

The 53-year-old man has served around 16 non-consecutive years in prison on charges related to burglary, forgery and selling cocaine. Nearly two years after his most recent sentence, Walls said he is taking accountability for his life by volunteering with local churches and support groups.

"My transparency is my integrity to let others know: Don't go down those dead-end roads," Walls said in a recent interview with The Pantagraph. "Jeffrey Walls did a lot of hurt to this community; Jeffrey Walls is here to help this community.

"Jeffrey Walls tears down walls of hate that divide us to build up bridges of love that unite us, that's what I do. It is my whole purpose in life."

April is recognized as Second Chance Month, an effort that began in 2017 led by the nonprofit Prison Fellowship, as a campaign to raise awareness of the challenges faced by people with criminal records, such as finding jobs and housing. Later this month, Walls will speak about his experiences during a resource fair sponsored by the McLean County Reentry Council, a group formed last year to help connect people released from incarceration with resources.

Advocating for reform

Since he was a young child, Walls said he faced racial discrimination that led him down a dark path. He has spoken since his release from prison about instances of discrimination he said he faced during interactions with the legal system and law enforcement.

Walls was sentenced to prison in 1989 after pleading guilty to commercial burglary, forgery and criminal damage of property. The offenses carried a consecutive sentence of 10 years and released in 1993.

It wasn't long after his release from prison when Walls said he began selling powdered cocaine. McLean County court records show Walls was in and out of prison between 1994 and 2004 on charges related to manufacturing and selling cocaine.

While in prison, Walls said he was able to attend a college class on state and local government, where he became interested in prison reform. As part of the class, Walls wrote a proposal that he presented to former Illinois Department of Corrections Assistant Deputy Director Michael O'Leary about the formation of gang-free and drug-free institutions.

Walls pulled from his experience in the Illinois prison system and from what he learned in the class. In his proposal he wrote that, while Illinois prisons are intended to be gang- and drug-free, the rules are often ignored.

The proposal makes suggestions for how the state can create drug-free and gang-free institutions, such as instituting disciplinary actions and transferals for prisoners who attempt to form any gangs or who test positive for drugs while in prison.

With the help of friends and family, Walls distributed a petition that got hundreds of signatures in support. He also received letters from former McLean County State's Attorney Charles G. Reynard and former U.S. Sen. Carol Moseley-Braun acknowledging the proposal.

"Based upon his description of such a facility as well as his personal experiences, his proposal strikes me as being a worthy one," Reynard wrote. "It is my hope that the true extent of the problem can at least be recognized so that we can then work on solutions."

After 2004, Walls said he stayed out of prison for 14 years. He was arrested in 2016 on felony burglary and theft charges and sentenced in 2018 to two years in prison, with 237 days of credit for time served. Walls was then released in early 2020, and he began focusing on turning his life around again.

A 'serving heart'

When coming home after incarceration, many people face challenges in finding jobs or housing. In early 2021, the McLean County Reentry Council began to form as a way to connect people with local resources and organizations to help them overcome such challenges.

Toy Beasley, a local advocate and founding member of the group, said one of the most important steps upon returning home from prison or jail is to find a support group.

"People come out and say they need a job, and they do need a job," said Beasley. "I think the most important thing is that they have a support group. They get that job, they get that apartment, but how do they keep it? They need those support groups.”

Since Walls' release from prison in 2020, he has volunteered with churches in Bloomington-Normal while working to find employment. After several months volunteering with the First Assembly of God Church, 800 E. Vernon Ave., he was hired as a maintenance worker.

In his free time, Walls volunteers with Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program. He first became interested while he was incarcerated, when volunteers would visit jails and prisons as part of the Celebrate Recovery Inside program.

As an accountability partner, Walls shares his story with other people who attend Celebrate Recovery, some who have been incarcerated, and works to build relationships with them and encourage them to continue attending support group meetings.

"He's got an incredible serving heart," said Scott Kemp, Celebrate Recovery program director with First Assembly of God, and regional director of the national organization. "He would give the shirt off his back to anybody who needs help for anything."

Celebrate Recovery is centered on helping people through any "hurts, habits and hangups" they might be experiencing, such as drug and alcohol addiction, Kemp said. The program was founded in 1991 by John and Cheryl Baker of Saddleback Church in Lake Forest, California.

Beasley said Celebrate Recovery is just one of many support groups available in McLean County, but he added that it is highly recommended due to its success rate.

"It is a great organization to help the formerly incarcerated, because I consider it a one-stop-shop support group," Beasley said. "You can talk about depression, you can talk about substance abuse, anything."

Walls said he recommends the program to many people because, "Celebrate Recovery helps out anybody."

"It's not just drugs and alcohol addictions. This is a true recovery for anybody that's dealing with mental health, dealing with emotional issues, dealing with sexual issues, food, overeating, anything.

While Walls has slid back into old habits in the past, he said he now considers himself a qualified accountability partner because of his experience.

The biggest advice he gives is for people to start volunteering in any way possible once they are released from prison.

"If you volunteer — because a lot of them can't get jobs because of their criminal background — you show what you can do," Walls said. "Prove to the community that you are here to help the community."

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

