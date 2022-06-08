Watch now: Bloomington Gold Corvettes show returns to Twin Cities this weekend

NORMAL — Having lived in Bloomington-Normal from 1982 to 1998, Tim Masten, 67, has always loved Corvettes and going to the annual Bloomington Gold Corvettes USA car show.

And Masten, who worked the show in 1983 when it was still held at the McLean County Fairgrounds as the Bloomington Corvette Corral, said he would routinely help out in the office and take part in the road tour each year in his 1966 Corvette 327 coupe.

After moving to Knoxville, Tennessee, in 1998, Masten said he made plans to go to the show after organizers moved it to different locations. When he heard it was coming back to Bloomington-Normal this year, he was set on driving back for it.

“At the time, when you saw a bunch of Corvettes driving around town that weekend, it was difficult not to own one,” Masten said. “Now I’m gonna go back to the show and reacquaint myself with some longtime friends because I don’t get to Bloomington-Normal that often, so it’s another reason why I want to go.”

The Bloomington Gold Corvettes USA car show will be in town for its 50th annual celebration this Friday and Saturday at Illinois State University.

“This year is a little different with Bloomington Gold Corvettes coming back to Bloomington after being gone for a little more than 20 years,” said Guy Larsen, president of Bloomington Gold Corvettes USA. “There’s an attraction in Bloomington for people who aren’t even that big of Corvette fans, that they want to see this show back in town, busy with Corvettes driving around the streets.“

Upward of 10,000 people are projected to attend the event, and about 2,000 Corvettes will be in Bloomington-Normal. There will be opportunities to buy and sell auto parts, along with new and used Corvettes, and have cars judged and certified by experts. The direct economic impact of Bloomington Gold is estimated at $1,029,350, based on the projected attendees and direct sales from hotels, food, gas and shopping, according to the Bloomington-Normal Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

'World's largest Corvette show'

Bloomington Gold, which has been known as the world’s largest Corvette show, started in 1973 with around 125 Corvettes and 30 vendors. By 1977, the show had grown to be the biggest Corvette show in the country and around the world.

“The Corvette has always been the American sports car,” Larsen said. “People who’ve never owned one still recognize them and they like to see them anywhere they go, whether it's on display or on the street.”

Although the event was born in Bloomington, the show left the area in 1991 for Springfield and later began traveling to different locations including St. Charles, Champaign and, most recently, Indianapolis.

Now, the event will be held across ISU’s campus, at Redbird Arena, Horton Field House. Bone Student Center ballroom and the grounds in between, with a caravan of about 500 Corvettes taking a road tour along historic Route 66 up to Lake Bloomington on Saturday afternoon.

'Back to its roots'

Masten, who still owns the same 1966 Corvette 327 coupe, said he remembers going on a road tour where he almost lost one of his wheels because the knock-off rim was not fully tightened. Another time, he took a visitor from Germany on their first ride in a Corvette.

Masten was even featured in a Pantagraph article from June 29, 1991, highlighting the body style of the ‘66 Corvette, since the show was celebrating that generation for its 25th anniversary.

Other than a new paint job, Masten has enhanced his Corvette but kept it close to the original equipment, including the 327 big-block engine, transistor ignition, disc brakes, air conditioning, power steering, Goldline tires, side-pipe exhaust, as well as a telescopic and real teak wood steering wheel, he said.

“One of the biggest reasons that I’ve kept my C2 for all of these years is because of the unique styling the Corvette had then,” he said. “Last year I took my car to Mackinaw City, Michigan, to a Corvette show there, and now this year to Bloomington, and now I’m not sure what show I'll take my car to next year.”

Rich Weinhold, 80, of Wentzville, Missouri, said he had been going to each Bloomington Gold show from 1998 to 2010, which is when he retired and bought his first Corvette, a 2004 convertible.

Now he owns a 2020 Corvette, which switched to a mid-engine layout, and although he could not afford the convertible package, he was given the chance to attend Ron Fellows Performance Drive School in Pahrump, Nevada, for a two-day session with a set course and professional drivers, Weinhold said.

Weinhold said he takes part in weekend cruises and is planning a trip to Bloomington Gold this year with his fellow members of the Route 66 Corvette Club of St. Charles, Missouri.

“We just had a meeting not too long ago and we picked up five more new members,” said Weinhold, who is club treasurer. “I’m looking forward to this because we’re going back to the roots of this and because they keep showing us updates.”

Weinhold said he is also looking forward attending some of the Gold School events, including one on collector car fraud and another that looks at the judging practices for resto mods, which are classic cars restored but modified with modern parts and technology.

A Hollywood connection

Bill Marquardt, 80, of Hopedale, said he first brought his ‘67 Corvette Stingray 427 coupe to Bloomington Gold the year before the show moved to Springfield, but what most people would not know is that the car was also used in the 1980s sitcom "Cheers" as the main character Sam Malone’s Corvette.

As a member of the motion picture transportation union Teamsters Local 399, Marquardt, who also went by the name Marc Christopher, said he serviced the film industry in Los Angeles and was responsible for transporting various equipment and actors to sets from 1969 up until he retired in 2004.

Marquardt bought the ‘67 Corvette in 1984, which was engineered and built by Zora Arkus-Duntov, a Belgian-born American engineer whose work on the vehicle netted him the title “Father of the Corvette.”

As for how his car got on the show, Marquardt said he was running errands and noticed they had two separate Corvettes set up to shoot a couple of scenes. Once he knew that the showrunners were looking for Sam Malone’s Corvette, he told them about his ‘67 coupe and they had him drive out so they could see it.

"They asked if everything worked because they were gonna do night shots," Marquardt said. "Everything worked and they ended up using it.”

Parked on the set as a prop for several episodes, his Corvette appeared in episodes including “Diamond Sam,” “The Two Faces of Norm” and “I Kid You Not,” and it later appeared on an episode of "My Classic Car" with Dennis Gage. The sports car has been displayed at the Peterson Automotive Museum in Los Angeles and the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Marquardt was featured recently in an article in "Corvette Magazine" and has gone so far as to write and publish his own autobiography, self-titled, “Bill,” which documents his life from Bloomington to California and back.

Bloomington Gold is open to the public and will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are $25 if purchased before Friday, or $30 the day of the event. Admission is free for children 12 years old and under.

Tickets are available at www.bloomingtongold.com.

Bloomington Gold schedule of events Thursday, June 9 Gold Gala Reception unveiling the 50th Event Gold Salute to the Gold Collection in the Bone Student Center at 6 p.m. Friday, June 10 Gold Field parking opens at 7:30 a.m.

Gates open at 8 a.m.

Show closes at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 11 Cars & Coffee and Gold Field parking opens at 7:30 a.m.

Gates open at 8 a.m.

Certification Awards at 3 p.m.

Line up for Gold Tour at 4:30 p.m.

Gold Tour on Route 66 at 5 p.m.

