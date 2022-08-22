Watch now: Bloomington authorizes $750K downtown streetscape concept design

BLOOMINGTON — A $750,000 proposal from Springfield-based Crawford, Murphy and Tilly to perform a preliminary design plan for downtown streetscape improvements was narrowly approved by the Bloomington City Council on Monday.

The plan would focus on downtown's inner "beltloop" as well as some of the surrounding areas to the west and east.

Public feedback from the project was mixed. Some residents wished to hold off on unnecessary spending until inflation goes down but some area business owners favored of combination of neighborhood investment and critical infrastructure improvements.

CMT project manager Mike Sewell said his firm would not have taken the project if it didn't think it was in the best interest of the city.

One of the first things Sewell said he would look to incorporate into the downtown area is shared spaces.

"This could be the most dramatic impact to downtown Bloomington but it's going to require some refocusing of priorities," Sewell said. "If you walk around downtown right now, it's pretty clear that vehicle transportation is elevated above walkability, and that flies above the face of the adopted comprehensive plan (Bloomington City Manager Tim Gleason) mentioned, where walkability is a key goal of downtown Bloomington."

However, the study would also review pavement structures and the useful life of its roads and sewers, Sewell added. This thoroughness puts the city in a better position for grant opportunities down the road.

"That's how we make sure that we are good stewards of the city's money," Sewell said.

Alderman Nick Becker said the design plan can be altered to a smaller scale and could still leave the city eligible for grants. He proposed an amendment recommending that city staff renegotiate a design plan for no more than $150,000.

Alderwoman Donna Boelen amended Becker's motion to have a plan presented to the council within four weeks. She added that all of the city's previous downtown plans and reports can be used to gain a consensus on what projects to focus on.

"The public outreach basically has already been done," Boelen said.

Becker's motion was defeated 6-3. The original design plan was approved 5-4 with council members Becker, Boelen, Grant Walch and Sheila Montney voting no.

Becker said such a split vote was the worst scenario.

"If we aren't behind what we're trying to do, I think we're going to lose," Becker said.

As part of the motion to approve the concept design, the council also agreed to reallocate $750,000 in federal COVID relief money, received through the American Rescue Plan Act, for the plan.

This will reduce available ARPA funding for economic development purposes to about $1.4 million. The city will have about $10.5 million in ARPA funds available.

Boelen said she felt it wouldn't be appropriate to use ARPA funding for an economic development plan when the city has not shown significant losses in revenue as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, she recommended the use of reserve funding to pay for the plan.