Watch now: Bloomington airport lands $3M in state funding

MOLINE — State officials have announced $94 million in capital funding for Illinois airports.

The funding is through the Rebuild Illinois capital program. A total of $33.2 billion is being spent over six years on roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations. 

Of that, Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington will receive $3.3 million through the program, which will fund 90% of the airport's $3,714,000 project to rehabilitate its main entrance and circle drive, according to a CIRA news release. The Bloomington Normal Airport Authority will fund the remaining 10% of the project. 

"Our roads are the welcome mat to our facility for the tens of thousands of passengers and guests we host each month at Central Illinois Regional Airport," said Alan Sender, BN Airport Authority chairman. "This funding will allow the Airport Authority to complete the rehabilitation and repair of these roads expeditiously and cost effectively."

The airport, 3201 Cira Drive, Bloomington, offers flights through Allegiant, American Airlines, Delta and Frontier with 10 nonstop flight destinations and hundreds of connections. 

A total of 96 aviation projects are being funded, including:  

  • Quad Cities International Airport, $3.3 million for entrance road realignment, $2.3 million for aircraft parking expansion.
  • Taylorville Municipal Airport, $1.4 million for runway rehabilitation.
  • Vermilion Regional Airport, $500,000 for perimeter fence, $350,000 for entrance road rehabilitation.
  • Shelby County Airport, $460,000 toward hangar construction.
  • Effingham County Memorial Airport, $3.5 million for runway extension, $1.5 million for taxiway extension.
  • Crawford County Airport, $4.9 million for new taxiway.
  • Pekin Municipal Airport, $1.05 million for T-hangar pavement and access road construction, $800,000 to replace fuel system.
  • St. Louis Downtown Airport, $5 million for ramp and taxiway access from airfield as well as noise and jet blast mitigation.
  • Southern Illinois Airport, $835,000 for apron expansion, $280,000 for road relocation.

