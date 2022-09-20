Watch now: Baxter's serves 'comfort food with a fine dining twist'

BLOOMINGTON — Baxter's American Grille, 3212 E. Empire St. in Bloomington, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

Specializing in steak, seafood and chops, Baxter's opened 12 years ago, and also has a Champaign location at 100 Trade Center Drive. The restaurant also offers full-service catering, with three dedicated catering vans and a trailer that people may soon start to see around town.

"We have an extensive wine list that you're not going to find at every restaurant or grocery store," said Shayla Neblock, general manager of the Bloomington restaurant. "We try to give people a unique experience; it's comfort food with a fine dining twist."

Both locations are owned by Rod Burchett, who had served as a consultant for the former J Bucks restaurant when it was located in the Bloomington building that now houses Baxter's. Laura Lackore, director of operations for both locations, and Neblock previously worked together at Medici in uptown Normal.

"We have a great bar staff with lots of knowledge, offering great service and a warm, friendly, welcoming and up-for-a chat kind of environment," Lackore said. "It feels like home, or a friend with good wine."

The most popular menu items include steak nachos, gooey butter cake and Parmesan-crusted halibut. The popular drinks include the stone cherry old fashioned, the "ex-boyfriend" and the banana split dessert drink.

The restaurant also offers a variety of happy hour specials, including half-price bottles of wine on Monday, "Tini Tuesday," featuring $2 off signature martinis, and $7 glasses and $15 pitchers of sangria on Friday and Saturday.

Food specials include half-price appetizers on Wednesday and prime rib on Friday and Saturday. There is also live music on Thursdays throughout the summer, with the last of these scheduled for this week.

"Being in a town that has so many restaurants, it's great that people love to go out to eat," Lackore said. "Rod and the staff are great to work with. It's fun to come to work and work with friends."

The staff is working to expand the catering business, which covers 90 miles. They want to focus on those efforts before thinking about a possible expansion or a new location.

Neblock said the Baxter's staff has a good working relationship with the staff of the Holiday Inn & Suites Bloomington-Airport, to which the restaurant is connected. The hotel recently changed ownership.

"The goal is taking care of guests, improving that work relationship and growing with the community a bit more," she said.

Baxter's American Grille of Bloomington is open 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and closed Sunday.

The Champaign location is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday; 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday; and 3 to 8 p.m., Sunday.

They offer indoor and outdoor dining, and curbside pickup.