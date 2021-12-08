Watch now: Amazon partnership helps Midwest Food Bank with donated food and more

NORMAL — Returned or unused merchandise and food purchased through Amazon is helping local food pantries and nonprofits thanks to a partnership with Midwest Food Bank.

Rather than destroying returned toys, electronics, household items or even food, Amazon has donated truckloads of goods to Midwest Food Bank and other organizations.

"Sometimes loads like these may end up in a landfill," said Tara Ingham, executive director of Midwest Food Bank Bloomington-Normal. "We look for vendors like Amazon and other companies that need to offload products."

She added, "It really is a win-win for them being a tax write-off, and a win for people in need who are served through the Midwest Food Bank and our agencies."

Amazon has donated returned merchandise to organizations across the country, but the partnership with Midwest Food Bank is more recent. Ingham said trucks of donations will often come directly from the Amazon warehouse in Wilmington, or they are diverted from other food banks.

“We are focused on our neighbors and immediate needs, families fighting homelessness, hunger and natural disasters," Caitlin Polochak, a spokesperson for Amazon, said in a statement to The Pantagraph. "We are also committed to the next generation, providing access and igniting passion for STEM education, especially among women and minorities in literary groups.

"As Amazon grows in Illinois it’s invested in the local community through good jobs, sustainability initiatives and philanthropic partnerships.”

The returned merchandise pallets help Midwest Food Bank provide items it otherwise wouldn't have to its partners. That includes toys, electronics, and items like strollers or baby toys.

What comes through on the trucks depends on what people return to Amazon. It is always a surprise for the employees who sort through the pallets.

"We have seen electronics, we have seen outdoor play equipment, office supplies, housewares and home goods," said Ingham. "It really varies from load to load, literally anything you can shop for from Amazon we've seen come in on those pallets."

Midwest Food Bank Bloomington-Normal serves more than 500 partnering agencies in Central and Eastern Illinois. Its headquarters and warehouse in Normal partners with various organizations to host food distribution events throughout the year.

The McLean County Children's Christmas Party will be hosting a drive-thru gift and food box giveaway at the food bank, 2031 Warehouse Road, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

The party, which started in 1982 and serves between 500 and 700 children each year, was able to sort through some of the toys and electronics the food bank received through the Amazon donations.

“We make them (the merchandise) available to the partnered food pantries and agencies we serve," said Ingham. "Oftentimes we’ll have some additional items they can choose from and those items would be made available to the partner agencies at those times.”

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.