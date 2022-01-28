Watch now: After flakes on Friday, what's next for Central Illinois?

LINCOLN — Central Illinois residents were met with bitter cold and a dusting of snow on Friday, but meteorologists are keeping an eye on a potential cold front that could bring a larger snowfall early next week.

"The system is probably going to start as rain late Monday night," said Matt Holiner, chief meteorologist with Lee Enterprises. He added that timing the switch from rain to snow is tricky, but something meteorologists are keeping an eye on. "There's a wide range of possibilities."

A light dusting of snow swept across Central Illinois on Friday with scattered snow showers throughout the region. By Friday afternoon the showers had slowed to mere flurries before temperatures dropped into the single digits Friday night.

The flurries were part of a cold front that passed through Thursday night, hitting multiple locations.

Friday's snow should be followed by a "dry streak through the rest of the weekend," Holiner said.

Winds are expected to be light this weekend, but anyone traveling in the evening hours should take additional winter gear, said Nicole Batzke, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Lincoln.

"Even though there's no wind chill concerns, temperatures are still going to be pretty cold, well below normal for this area this time of year," said Batzke. "If you are going to be traveling, pack some extra garments in case you get stranded. We're not going to be dealing with any frostbite issues, but it's still going to be pretty cold."

Temperatures will bounce back up Saturday afternoon with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s, said Batzke.

Saturday night lows will dip back to the low 20s for much of Central Illinois.

While most of Illinois will stay dry through the weekend, meteorologists are closely watching a potential snow system making its way through the Midwest next week, Batzke said.

Batzke and Holiner said precipitation times are still uncertain due to the forecast being a few days out. The timing of the shift from rain to snow will determine how heavy of a snow Central Illinois can expect.

"It does look like snow — which it's been a while for Central Illinois — where there's a high chance for accumulating snow," said Holiner. "There's still a lot of uncertainty, but it's definitely something we're watching."

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

