Watch now: 5 questions with Cecilia Ruffin, Multicultural Leadership Institute director

Name: Cecilia Ruffin

Position: Executive director of the Multicultural Leadership Institute, 1309 Park St., Bloomington. Ruffin was named executive director March 14.

1. What is the Multicultural Leadership Institute and what is its mission?

The Multicultural Leadership Institute is a 501(c)3 nonprofit serving Central Illinois since 2009. We strive to create a more diverse and inclusive community, one leader at a time. The mission of MCLI is that we develop leaders to engage the power of diverse perspectives to improve our world.

2. What did you learn from the program?

The Multicultural Leadership Program is a nine-month investment. There was a plethora of learning that I received while a participant in the program that has become woven into the fabric of who I am. I learned that leadership development begins and ends with being a servant leader focus. I learned the richness of our community and all the local nonprofits that actively perform to make our community a better place for all. MCLP opened additional windows of opportunity for me by strengthening my voice regarding advocacy and community involvement.

3. You've written two children's books since graduating from the program. What are they about and how can people find them?

The first book is "Kiss Me Goodnight and Tell Me You Love Me." This book is a wonderful parent/child bonding book. The story involves Lizzy, who wakes at all times of the night for a kiss good night and a love lullaby. It has become a nighttime favorite.

The second book is "I Miss You Big Grandma." This book tells the story of Bella, a little girl whose grandmother has passed away. Bella learns that love never dies but remains in your heart. The story is told as a poem.

The books are available on Amazon.com.

4. How will you bring your past experiences at the McLean County Detention Facility, the Department of Juvenile Justice and apply them to your new role?

What I have learned and will strive to apply each day in this role is an empathetic ear, innovative ideas, strategic planning, team building, abundance mindset, and collaborative processes as we build upon the MCLI foundation.

5. Why did you want this position?

I accepted this position because as a 2018 MCLP graduate, I know firsthand the benefits of this phenomenal program and its positive impact in our community. MCLP has graduated nearly 300 community leaders who are making strides in this community and beyond this geographical landscape.

The things that I will build upon are expanding our virtual collaboration to allow additional participants from other states to attend online and the yearly recognition and honoring of our esteemed volunteers, donors and alumni. Finally, I will collaborate with local and global thought leaders to build upon our membership program benefits and offerings. This includes expanding our curriculum and learning events to facilitate the most conducive learning environment for action-oriented leaders.

