Watch now: 3 Afghan refugees find a home in Normal

BLOOMINGTON – Mahmood, Khalid, Abdul and their military unit were confronted with an ultimatum last August while trekking through a rough pass of the Saṯē Kanḏow Mountains on their way to a collapsing Kabul.

The three men, who met as children growing up in nearby villages in southeast Afghanistan, and their military unit of the Khost Protection Force, or KPF, were on a mission to retake Kabul from the Taliban.

But at Saṯē Kanḏow, they ran into Taliban members who ordered their military unit to either surrender their weapons and equipment or to go back home.

Members of the KPF, which is an Afghan army that has fought alongside U.S. Special Operation Forces and other government agencies against the Taliban, told the Taliban members that if they would not let them pass peacefully, they would return home to reorganize and come back to the mountainous area to fight them.

Mahmood, Khalid, and Abdul – names they used as an alias in fear of identification by the Taliban – were allowed to pass with their KPF unit, and they eventually made it to Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport in east-central Afghanistan.

“After the 13th of August, when the Taliban took over (southeast Afghanistan), we had to leave and go to Kabul,” Abdul said in a recent interview with The Pantagraph through Zahid, a Pashto and English interpreter.

“They lost everything,” Zahid added. “They lost their family members. They lost their land, their houses and everything. And until the end, they were fighting against them (Taliban).”

Around the same time, Ilene Henderson, a 21-year U.S. Army veteran who lives in Decatur, received a “frantic” phone call Aug. 13 from Zahid, her former interpreter from when she served in Afghanistan. He told her that the Taliban was encroaching on cities and taking over the country.

The next day, she got “another frantic call from another interpreter.”

“He called me frantic because it was looking like Kabul was going to fall and the government officials were starting to flee the country, but he had no means to get him, his wife and five children out of the country,” Henderson said.

Thus started a roughly two weeks of “basically no sleep,” for Henderson, as she joined several online working groups made up of military veterans who were in contact with friends and colleagues in Kabul and surrounding areas helping to coordinate ways to get people into Kabul’s airport and onto evacuating flights.

Her mother, Inge Henderson, and aunt, Sue Montgomery, saw what she was doing and decided to step in to help.

They created the Afghan Welcome Home Project of Central Illinois to support refugees at Fort McCoy, an Army base in Wisconsin, where about 12,000 refugees were staying at the time Henderson picked up Mahmood, Khalid and Abdul mid-January.

Now, some 7,000 miles away from home, the three men have moved into their own apartments in Normal. They have jobs lined up at a medical technology manufacturer in Bloomington, as they have completed all their work authorization paperwork.

Mahmood, 32, Khalid, 39, and Abdul, 33, had made it to one of the final evacuation flights at Kabul’s airport. But prior to boarding the airplane, they had to figure out what to do with their weapons and other equipment.

“One night I heard big explosions near the airport,” said Zahid, the interpreter, who currently lives in Afghanistan. “Those were the equipment and stuff that they could not carry to the United States or during evacuation. They destroyed everything, even their weapons, their ammunition and all the stuff that could not be carried out of Afghanistan; they destroyed it over there in Kabul.”

Two of the men took flights to the United Arab Emirates, where they flew from to Germany. The other caught a flight straight to Germany.

They then landed at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin with nothing but “one duffle bag and the clothes they were wearing,” Henderson said.

The Afghan Welcome Home Project of Central Illinois now has about 100 volunteers and facilitators who are helping to find housing and employment, and providing monetary donations, household items and food.

‘We are kind of lost’

Mahmood, Khalid and Abdul, members of the southern Afghanistan Pashtun tribe, have been granted a two-year humanitarian parole in the U.S., but their hope is to be granted green cards and continue to work until they can afford to bring their families to the U.S.

Mahmood has two daughters, while Abdul has three sons, and Khalid has nine children – six daughters and three sons. For now, their uncles and cousins are lending money to their families in Afghanistan, Khalid said.

They wanted to bring their families with them, but the circumstances at the airport became too dangerous.

“We are really worried about our families, first of all because of the Taliban, because we know that they are looking for revenge,” Abdul said, noting that the KPF is not as soft of a target as the national police or other agencies.

“They (Taliban) do not have any rules,” Abdul continued. “They don’t respect human rights, they don’t respect women’s rights, they don’t respect the rights for children, rights for education.”

He added that they also are worried about their families because the economy is deteriorating in Afghanistan while food prices are skyrocketing. He said no one in their families currently has a job.

They hope to work in Bloomington to earn enough money to support their families; however, navigating through those goals in a foreign country has proven to be difficult.

“Right now, we are kind of lost,” Abdul said. “We don’t know the language, we are not related and we do not have any kind of spatial skills…We are kind of lost, but right now what we can do is find any kind of job to get money out of it.”

They are able to communicate with family through voice messages, as media and internet connections have worsened in Afghanistan. Media broadcasts have been censored, as well.

“Whatever we know about Afghanistan is coming from our families and they say the situation is getting worse and worse day by day,” Abdul said through the interpreter. “We (Afghanistan) have lost what we have earned in the last 20 years. It means that Afghanistan is not going the right way and we don’t see a good future for Afghanistan if it goes the way it is going right now.”

Abdul said that they would like to see the U.S. government help Afghans get to safety. He said the U.S. and other countries should not recognize the Taliban as a government, especially if they continue to not obey the freedom of speech, women’s and children’s rights, and education rights.

“We cannot go back to Afghanistan,” Abdul said. “Going back means that we would be killed, so we request the government of the United States to grant us green cards.”

7 other Afghan refugees now in Central Illinois

Henderson said seven other Afghan evacuees have arrived in Decatur where they will temporarily stay until a permanent residence is finalized in Bloomington.

She said the Afghan Welcome Home Project needs the most help with finding housing and employment opportunities.

Henderson also said that Mahmood, Khalid and Abdul are “in desperate need” of a dental cleaning and exam. They received some medical care during their five months at Fort McCoy, but they did not have any dental care, she said.

“We’re just looking for a dentist that might be willing to maybe donate their time and services for a cleaning and exam, and then we would definitely be willing to raise funds in order to pay for any additional work they would need,” Henderson said.

The three men, as with the additional seven people, are still in need of many household items and groceries, as well as assistance with communication and transportation.

Henderson, who has a deeper connection with Afghans who have fled their country because she fought alongside them, said the Afghan Welcome Home Project plans to help refugees until they become self-sufficient in their new communities, rather than have them try to go through the resettlement process.

“All they’re guaranteed here is two years,” Henderson said. “There’s no guarantee that they will be granted a green card or anything. They have to continue slogging through the immigration process, which is kind of insulting after all they’ve been through and all that they have sacrificed not only for Afghanistan but for the United States.

“They were there fighting against the Taliban, fighting against Al-Qaeda – both of which were right alongside U.S. troops – and yet now they’re just kind of thrown to the side and forgotten about.”

A sign-up list has been created for the seven refugees who recently arrived in Decatur.

Anyone interested in helping the Afghan Welcome Home Project of Central Illinois or wanting to donate items should contact Ilene Henderson at 404-234-6513 or Montgomery at 217-864-4487. People also can visit their Facebook page or contact the project at afghanwhp@gmail.com.

