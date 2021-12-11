Watch now: 185 families saw early blessing at Children's Christmas Party in Normal

NORMAL — The holidays truly are for helping one another.

Dozens volunteered Saturday at the 39th annual Children's Christmas Party, serving about 185 low-income families and 700 children with groceries and holiday cheer. It was hosted at Midwest Food Bank in Normal and sponsored by the Bloomington & Normal Trades & Labor Assembly and the McLean County Chamber of Commerce.

Candy, produce and toys were donated by Blain’s Farm and Fleet, the Tinervin Family Foundation, Illinois Wesleyan University and Darnall Printing. Additionally, Meijer, Hy-Vee and the Gingerbread House provided toys and candy at a discount. Pantagraph Media’s Goodfellow Fund was an additional sponsor of the event.

Mike Matejka, retiree of the LiUNA Local 362 construction union, said for some families, “this is Christmas. This is going to be it.

“So this is very significant in terms of brightening the holidays for families who may not have much.”

He said families had their choice between ham and turkey, provided by Tinervin, and were given age-appropriate toys for their kids during the drive-through event.

The event started in 1982, when Matejka said there was high unemployment in the Bloomington-Normal area and 800 children were served. He said they had always done it at Bloomington High School, and had games and activities along with the gifts.

Charlie Moore, CEO of the McLean County Chamber of Commerce, said the Christmas party has continued through the decades, and they figured out how to overcome challenges caused by COVID.

Moore said they got creative minds together and determined they could mimic the food drive that the food bank does for Thanksgiving.

He gave many thanks to the food bank for letting them use the facility, adding that without it, the party wouldn’t be possible.

John Penn was one of the original organizers of the Christmas party. He noted that several generations of volunteers are showing up, and he expects the event to carry on forever.

“We’d love to not do it if we don’t have unemployment, but we know that’s not going to happen,” Penn said.

“Many of these folks have jobs, but they have two or three part-time jobs,” Matejka said. “They may be working, but they’re not making it.”

And they still need assistance, he added.

Penn said labor and management have always had a great relationship in McLean County, and this serves as an example to other communities.

“This is the perfect example, seeing the chamber and labor sitting here today,” Penn said.

Local 362’s Lorinda Chastain, of Maroa, said she brought her kids, Rayland and Avery, to teach them about how it’s amazing to help each other out.

“It’s what we’re supposed to do,” she said.

Santa Claus made a visit to Midwest Food Bank, too, along with Mrs. Claus, who both noticed the little helpers’ lively work ethic. Santa told the two children they were doing great work — and he offered them a job at the North Pole, once they turned 16.

“I need a good cookie maker,” he told the youngsters.

Also there was McLean County Judge Carla Barnes, who was sworn in this February as the first African-American judge in the 11th Circuit Court.

Barnes told The Pantagraph she’s there for the holiday spirit, and she was happy to be present.

“It's a wonderful way to connect with people and do some things that are making you feel good, and you see the smiles on their faces," she said.

She added it helps her appreciate the holiday season, especially with everything that’s gone on during the pandemic.

“It makes you really appreciate the connection that we can have with people during this time," Barnes said.

McLean County State’s Attorney Don Knapp echoed her enjoyment for the event. He said they’ve always had a great relationship with laborers and the Penns, and volunteering at the party helps put him in the Christmas spirit.

Kevin Callis of Bloomington volunteered Saturday as well.

“It’s a very important time,” he said. “This is the whole community coming together for the holidays, and we’re helping people who might need a little extra help at an important time of the year.”

Steve Childers, of Normal, was another laborer with Local 362 lending a helping hand. He said he’s grateful — and blessed — for what he has. And it’s nice to give back.

He noted there are people out there struggling to find a place to live and have food on the table.

“It’s a beautiful thing that’s going on here,” said Peter Woods, who picked up food on Saturday. He said he’s glad the program is around.

With him was Cate Ward. She said Woods’ workplace, Ashers Bar and Grill in Farmington, burned down on Thanksgiving Day.

“This was the only place we could get help,” said Ward.

Bloomington's Cortney Shipp drove in to pick up some gifts, and said she’s very happy for the help. She described it as a blessing.

After getting a gift card, she said it “put a smile on my face."

And, “it turned my frown upside down.”

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

