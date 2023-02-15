BLOOMINGTON — Gov. J.B. Pritzker acknowledged Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe during his State of the State address Tuesday as part of his plans to make higher education more affordable.

Pritzker said Mwilambwe and Jaichan Tyrique Smith, a University of Illinois at Springfield student majoring in psychology, represent the promise of what college affordability can do for someone's future and how the state benefits from such an investment.

"Your success is our success," Pritzker told the pair.

Mwilambwe, the youngest of seven children in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, came to the U.S. in 1989 to go to college, Pritzker said. And thanks to financial assistance from Illinois State University, Mwilambwe received a bachelor's degree in mathematics and a master's in education before pursuing a career as a college administrator.

As part of his budget address, Pritzker proposed a $100 million increase to MAP grants, which he said will allow virtually everyone at or below the median income in Illinois to go to community college tuition-free.

Pritzker also proposed raising the state's direct investment to state universities and community colleges by $100 million.

"After years of decline, we’re seeing growth across higher education in Illinois that’s well above the national average," Pritzker said. "This is our moment to take it all to the next level."

Speaking after the address, Mwilambwe said Pritzker delivered a very good speech. The governor recognized that Illinois citizens face a number of obstacles in their lives and it is important for the state to be involved, the mayor said.

However, Mwilambwe added that he would have liked to have seen a strong plan for roads and other other infrastructure.

"Infrastructure is always foremost on our mind in Illinois (with) potholes and things like that," Mwilambwe said, "and I'm sure his more detailed budget will have that, and I'm looking forward to going through that."

Pritzker acknowledged Mwilambwe one last time as an example of what Illinois citizens when the persevere through any challenge. In Mwilambwe's case, Pritzker said he took a tuition waiver from Illinois and returned it tenfold as Bloomington's mayor.

"We are a people with enough empathy to be kind to one another, enough grit to persevere, and just enough confidence to believe we can make a difference in this world," Pritzker said. "That’s the Illinois that I know.

"That's the Illinois we all represent."

9 things to know about Pritzker budget plan Pension contributions Higher education K-12 Education ​Temporary tax relief ​Rainy day fund Safety net ​Unemployment trust fund Public safety Revenues