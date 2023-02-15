BLOOMINGTON — Gov. J.B. Pritzker acknowledged Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe during his State of the State address Tuesday as part of his plans to make higher education more affordable.
Pritzker said Mwilambwe and Jaichan Tyrique Smith, a University of Illinois at Springfield student majoring in psychology, represent the promise of what college affordability can do for someone's future and how the state benefits from such an investment.
"Your success is our success," Pritzker told the pair.
Mwilambwe, the youngest of seven children in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, came to the U.S. in 1989 to go to college, Pritzker said. And thanks to financial assistance from Illinois State University, Mwilambwe received a bachelor's degree in mathematics and a master's in education before pursuing a career as a college administrator.
As part of his budget address, Pritzker proposed a $100 million increase to MAP grants, which he said will allow virtually everyone at or below the median income in Illinois to go to community college tuition-free.
Pritzker also proposed raising the state's direct investment to state universities and community colleges by $100 million.
"After years of decline, we’re seeing growth across higher education in Illinois that’s well above the national average," Pritzker said. "This is our moment to take it all to the next level."
Speaking after the address, Mwilambwe said Pritzker delivered a very good speech. The governor recognized that Illinois citizens face a number of obstacles in their lives and it is important for the state to be involved, the mayor said.
However, Mwilambwe added that he would have liked to have seen a strong plan for roads and other other infrastructure.
"Infrastructure is always foremost on our mind in Illinois (with) potholes and things like that," Mwilambwe said, "and I'm sure his more detailed budget will have that, and I'm looking forward to going through that."
Pritzker acknowledged Mwilambwe one last time as an example of what Illinois citizens when the persevere through any challenge. In Mwilambwe's case, Pritzker said he took a tuition waiver from Illinois and returned it tenfold as Bloomington's mayor.
"We are a people with enough empathy to be kind to one another, enough grit to persevere, and just enough confidence to believe we can make a difference in this world," Pritzker said. "That’s the Illinois that I know.
"That's the Illinois we all represent."
9 things to know about Pritzker budget plan
Pension contributions
Illinois’ largest general revenue fund expenses continue to be K-12 education and pensions. The latter will make up 20.7 percent of the proposed general revenue spending in the upcoming budget, or about $9.6 billion.
The governor has proposed adding another $500 million to the pension payment beyond what is required by law in fiscal years 2022 and 2023.
That’s notable, because previous governors have been widely criticized for shortchanging the pension system – something Pritzker proposed, then quickly abandoned, in his first year in office. Critics often point out that the state law governing pension payments already shortchanges the system from what accountants suggest should be paid into it.
The governor proposed spending $300 million of the surplus from the current fiscal year to pay down pensions, with $200 million added to the statutory payment in the upcoming budget.
The governor’s office estimated the $500 million increase beyond statutory amounts would reduce unfunded liabilities – which sit at about $130 billion – by about $1.8 billion. A pension buyout program previously approved by the General Assembly has reduced that liability by about $1.4 billion, according to the governor’s office.
Higher education
K-12 Education
Approximately 21 percent of the budget is dedicated to Pre-K-12 education, an increase of $498 million from one year ago.
That includes $350 million for the evidence-based funding formula for K-12 schools, which prioritizes new money toward the schools furthest from their “adequacy” target, which takes into account class sizes, a local district’s property values and other factors.
The budget asks for another $54.4 million to provide early childhood education services to another 7,100 children, and another $96 million in transportation and special education grants for schools.
Another $12 million would be added to the Regional Offices of Education budget to address truancy and chronic absenteeism, and agriculture education funding would increase by $2 million.
Temporary tax relief
The governor cited rising inflation as the basis for creating about $1 billion in temporary tax relief for motor fuel, groceries and property taxes.
The motor fuel tax relief would not lower gas prices, but it would prevent an annual increase to the motor fuel tax that is written into law from taking effect this year. It prevents a hike of 2.2 cents per gallon of gas, according to the governor’s office – a taxpayer savings it pegged at $135 million.
Motor fuel tax money does not go to the general revenue fund, but rather to road construction projects. The tax holiday does not appear to affect a proposed $46.5 billion capital infrastructure budget, which is mostly an extension of the 2019 Rebuild Illinois plan.
The governor also proposed rolling back a 1 percent state grocery tax for the fiscal year, a taxpayer savings pegged at $360 million. The state would reimburse local governments for the effect of the tax holiday.
Illinoisans currently eligible for a 5 percent property tax credit under current law – that is, joint filers earning below $500,000 and single filers earning below $250,000 – would be eligible for another 5 percent property tax credit under the proposal, up to $300. The taxpayer savings is estimated at $475 million.
Rainy day fund
Illinois’ “rainy day fund” at its height contained only about $300 million since its 2001 creation, but that was spent down to almost nothing during a budget impasse under Republican former Gov. Bruce Rauner and Democratic leaders in the General Assembly.
Pritzker’s budget proposes adding $600 million to the fund with a supplemental budget from the current fiscal year, while dedicating $279 million to the fund in FY2023 to bring the balance up to $879 million.
The governor also proposed dedicating $898 million to pay down overdue health insurance bills.
Safety net
The beleaguered Department of Children and Family Services would see a funding increase of $250 million, or 16 percent, to about $1.3 billion from general revenue funds. That includes rate reforms for private sector providers in an effort to address staffing shortages, totaling $87.1 million.
The budget also provides $15.5 million to hire an additional 360 employees to address growing caseloads, improve caseload ratios and continue operations in licensing, monitoring and clinical services.
Funding for nursing homes would increase by $500 million, with lawmakers expected to take up rate reforms and a new provider assessment designed to maximize federal dollars, encourage improvement of care and staffing ratios.
Unemployment trust fund
As of Feb. 1, Illinois owed the federal government more than $4.5 billion for advances received to keep its unemployment insurance trust fund afloat during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. By Sept. 30, Illinois will owe almost $32 million in interest on that borrowing.
If the state doesn’t take action to pay down the deficit, it could lead to massive unemployment insurance rate hikes on businesses and cuts to benefits for those claiming unemployment.
The budget does not include any money to pay down the borrowing, but the governor’s office said it remains in negotiations with lawmakers and representatives of labor and businesses on a solution. There’s serious consideration of using much of about $3.5 billion in remaining federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to pay down the deficit, according to the governor’s office.
Public safety
Pritzker noted his budget includes an $18.6 million increase to allow for three classes of Illinois State Police cadets. Another $5.4 million will go to opening a new forensic laboratory in Decatur in August.
The budget also includes $4.5 million to fund body cameras for ISP in accordance with a criminal justice reform bill passed one year ago, as well as providing the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board with $10 million for distributing grants to local law enforcement for body cameras.
The Department of Human Services budget includes $240 million as part of a two-year, $250 million commitment to the Reimagine Public Safety Act, which aims at investing violence prevention resources in some of the state’s most dangerous areas. Just $5 million of that comes from the general revenue fund, with $235 million funded through the American Rescue Plan Act.
Revenues
The budget does not call for raising taxes to create any new revenues.
The state does expect a 4 percent increase in income tax receipts at $22.4 billion. Corporate income taxes are expected to decline 5.4 percent to $4.4 billion, with sales tax decreasing 1.3 percent to $9.9 billion and other sources netting $3.1 billion.
The lottery is expected to bring in $754 million, legalized gambling $157 million, and adult-use marijuana $142 million. Federal sources account for just over $4 billion.
