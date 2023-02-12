ARMINGTON — A local family will be featured alongside other Illinois farm families in a commercial during Super Bowl LVII.

"I grew up on a farm," said Chad Kleinschmidt, a fourth-generation farmer from Armington. "That's what I did on the weekends. That's what I did all summer long. That's how I was raised."

Kleinschmidt, his son Cooper, his father Kent and mother Sara will appear this Sunday in a commercial titled "The Corporation," to bring awareness to Illinois' family-owned farms.

The commercial, produced by the Illinois Farm Families coalition, will feature six other families and marks the launch of the coalition's "We are the 96%" campaign.

The campaign will feature stories of more than 25 farm families across the state with the goal to make Illinoisans aware that 96% of farms in the state are operated by families like the Kleinschmidts.

The commercial during the first half of the big game will air in the Bloomington area as well as the Champaign, Peoria, Rockford, Springfield, St. Louis and Quad Cities markets. Similar advertisements were done in 2020 and 2022 with support from the Illinois Corn Marketing Board.

"We've done it several years in a row and we found it was pretty successful," said Lindsay Mitchell, director of communications and marketing with ICMB. "If you think about it, this is the one time when people are watching TV for the commercials, and often would seek out commercials that were aired after the Super Bowl and watch them again."

Mitchell said they want to show the public where their food is grown, who is growing it, and all the other things happening on Illinois farms.

"Traditionally, people trust farmers, and they don't necessarily trust big corporations," said Kent Kleinschmidt, Chad's father. "We're trying to show that we're all family farms doing our thing, raising crops and livestock every year, year in, year out."

Kent, who has served as president on both the Illinois Corn Growers Association and the ICMB, said his grandfather emigrated from Germany to the Springfield area in the late 1800s and settled in Armington around the 1930s.

Over the last 90 years or so, the Kleinschmidt family has maintained ownership of the land and continues to grow corn and soybeans every year.

Recently, Kent said he has stepped back and started to transfer a majority of the responsibilities over to Chad, who plans to start working on the farm full time.

"My favorite part of the job is harvest season," Kent said. "The combine is the center of the harvest operation and I've been doing it for a long time, and that's going to be a tough one to give up someday, but I know that will happen in the future."

Chad said he plans to keep it alive, and his son Cooper, 15, is already expressing interest in the family business by taking part in 4-H and FFA.

"I believe it's important to be involved with growing crops and the consumer end of it," Chad said. "A lot of the crops that we grow get turned into consumer products, so essentially we're feeding the world … it's very important that we keep that tradition alive and keep those things going as much as we can."

Profiles on the Kleinschmidts and other farm families, as well as the Super Bowl commercial, will be available online at Wearethe96.org. Each family will also be featured on Illinois Farm Families' social media, including Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.