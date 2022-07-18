Want to learn more about Bloomington? Here's your chance

BLOOMINGTON — After a couple years off, the Bloomington 101 program is returning this fall.
Bloomington 101 is a free eight-week program that focuses on various departments in the city including the city clerk's office, public works, and even Miller Park Zoo.
Residents 16 years and older or local business owners are welcome to learn how the city operates through evening sessions once a week during the course of the program.
Sessions will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. each Thursday from Sept. 8 through Oct. 27.
Applications can be picked up at The Hub, 115 E. Washington St., or can be found at
bit.ly/BLM101.
The class size is limited to 25 total and attendees will be selected by a random draw from applications that are submitted by the deadline on Aug. 12. Those who participate must also commit to attending at least sic of the eight sessions.
Photos: Glorious Garden Festival gives smiles in Twin Cities
071722-blm-loc-1gardens.JPG
Nova Zigerell, 6, left, with mother Lin Lin, on Saturday appreciate
Heliopsis helianthoides at Sarah's Garden at the David Davis Mansion. The Bloomington mother-daughter duo attended the Glorious Garden Festival.
Brendan Denison
071722-blm-loc-2gardens.JPG
University of Illinois Extension Master Gardener volunteer Cheryl West on Saturday picks off invasive Beatles in Sarah's Garden at the David Davis Mansion in Bloomington.
Brendan Denison
071722-blm-loc-3gardens.JPG
Shown center is Cindy Parli, of Carlock, on Saturday as she proceeds through a backyard garden off of Country Club Place in Bloomington, as part of the Glorious Garden Festival.
Brendan Denison
071722-blm-loc-4gardens.JPG
Holly Bess, of Normal, inspects delphinium flowers in her backyard home garden Saturday on Kristin Drive.
Brendan Denison
071722-blm-loc-5gardens.JPG
This fairy garden in Normal was featured as part of one of 10 stops on the Glorious Garden Festival on Saturday.
Brendan Denison
071722-blm-loc-6gardens
This fairy garden in Normal was featured as part of one of 10 stops on the Glorious Garden Festival on Saturday.
Brendan Denison
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.