Want to learn more about Bloomington? Here's your chance

BLOOMINGTON — After a couple years off, the Bloomington 101 program is returning this fall. 

Bloomington 101 is a free eight-week program that focuses on various departments in the city including the city clerk's office, public works, and even Miller Park Zoo. 

Bloomington 101

Residents 16 years and older or local business owners are welcome to learn how the city operates through evening sessions once a week during the course of the program. 

Sessions will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. each Thursday from Sept. 8 through Oct. 27.

Applications can be picked up at The Hub, 115 E. Washington St., or can be found at bit.ly/BLM101.

The class size is limited to 25 total and attendees will be selected by a random draw from applications that are submitted by the deadline on Aug. 12. Those who participate must also commit to attending at least sic of the eight sessions. 

