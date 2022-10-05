Walk to End Alzheimer's set for Saturday in Normal

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Memorial flowers spin in the wind during the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017 on the campus of Heartland Community College in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

NORMAL — The annual Walk to End Alzheimer's is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8, in Normal. 

More than 600 communities nationwide will take part in the annual Alzheimer's Association fundraiser, which raises awareness and money for research. 

The walk will take place at Heartland Community College in the North Instructional Commons, 1500 W. Raab Road. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. The Promise Garden ceremony will open the event at 9:30 a.m., with the walk to begin at 10 a.m.

There is no fee to take part in the event, but participants are asked to make a personal donation and commit to raising funds in the fight against Alzheimer's. 

Several other Central Illinois communities also host the event, with Eureka holding its walk Sept. 19 and Peoria on Sept. 1. Decatur's walk is also scheduled for Saturday. 

To register online, visit alz.org/walk.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

