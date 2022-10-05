Walk to End Alzheimer's set for Saturday in Normal

NORMAL — The annual Walk to End Alzheimer's is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8, in Normal.

More than 600 communities nationwide will take part in the annual Alzheimer's Association fundraiser, which raises awareness and money for research.

The walk will take place at Heartland Community College in the North Instructional Commons, 1500 W. Raab Road. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. The Promise Garden ceremony will open the event at 9:30 a.m., with the walk to begin at 10 a.m.

There is no fee to take part in the event, but participants are asked to make a personal donation and commit to raising funds in the fight against Alzheimer's.

Several other Central Illinois communities also host the event, with Eureka holding its walk Sept. 19 and Peoria on Sept. 1. Decatur's walk is also scheduled for Saturday.

To register online, visit alz.org/walk.