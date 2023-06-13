BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington-Normal Sports Commission is seeking volunteers for the State Farm Youth Classic Golf Tournament set for June 25-27.
The tournament, which began in 2002, is for junior golfers from ages 3 to 22 and will be held at six different area golf courses.
Volunteer positions for the event include skills challenge, observer and shuttle driver.
The skills challenge position requires keeping score for the long drive, short game and putting competitions.
The observer keeps score, checks for accuracy, encourages players to keep pace, keeps viewers at a distance from the golfers, checks for cameras or cell phone disruptions and marks the line of flight with a target in the distance to help find golf balls.
