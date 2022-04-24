Volunteers plant thousands of trees Saturday in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — On an individual level, the effects of climate change might seem impossible to counteract.

However, young volunteers with the Ecology Action Center learned Saturday how change is possible when they work together.

Around 60 environmentally-conscious crews with the EAC planted thousands of trees Saturday in the Bloomington-Normal Water Reclamation District’s buffer lands off West Oakland Avenue in Bloomington.

Michael Brown, executive director of EAC, said they worked fast enough to finish the work in one day, instead of two as originally planned. He added it was a beautiful day, where everyone was smiling.

“It’s just kind of a nice win-win, giving back as well as getting some sunshine and enjoying the nice outdoors,” he said.

He said they planted native species like white oaks, burr oaks, black oaks, red oaks, Whetstone species, swamp white oaks, sweet gums and Kentucky coffee trees.

“It's essentially a good diversity of native Illinois trees,” Brown said. He counted 2,127 planted trees that day.

On Saturday, EAC coordinated volunteers with the Bloomington Kiwanis, along with the Future Farmers of America from Normal Community High School.

Mel Oliveros Perez said they were there because helping the Earth out feels great. The NCHS sophomore continued: “I had a free Saturday. Why not?”

Michael Canales, NCHS junior, said they need to help turn around what’s going on with the environment.

“Stuff like this is just one way you can help,” he said.

NCHS’s Lily Garcia, also a sophomore, said it’s important to replace all the trees being cut down to build new homes.

“You see a difference when you work as a group,” Oliveros Perez later said.

Brown explained their Tree Corps initiative kicked off over a year and a half ago to improve air quality, sequester carbon, address climate change, protect the watershed, build pollinator sources and wildlife habitats, and create a shading and cooling effect from trees in urban areas.

“Our community is borderline non-attainment for the air pollutant ozone, and that contributes to respiratory disease, emphysema and asthma,” Brown said. He noted that if the Twin Cities area does become non-attainment for ozone, there would be economic impacts from increased industrial regulations standards, mandatory vehicle emissions testing, and loss of federal transportation funding.

A few weekends ago, Brown said EAC planted a few thousand trees at Heartland Community College, and they’re also getting trees in the ground at Sugar Grove Nature Center.

Another partner of EAC is the ParkLands Foundation. He said last year they planted about 10,000 trees with them. Additionally, they’re putting in trees with Friends of the Constitution Trail, who Brown said has been doing that kind of work for years.

Tim Ervin, director of the Water Reclamation District, said coordinating with EAC on the project was a wonderful opportunity, and a good use of their buffer lands.

He explained that buffer lands between the water treatment plants exists to create setbacks from residential neighbors, offset their carbon footprint and leave room for future expansions. Ervin said they do not have current plans to expand.

The director said the trees will prove beneficial to the environment and wildlife for at least 100 years.

“The investment made today will pay off for generations to come,” said Ervin.

