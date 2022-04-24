Volunteers plant thousands of trees Saturday in Bloomington

NCHS’s Lily Garcia, also a sophomore, said it’s important to replace all the trees being cut down to build new homes.
“You see a difference when you work as a group,” Oliveros Perez later said.
Brown explained their Tree Corps initiative kicked off over a year and a half ago to improve air quality, sequester carbon, address climate change, protect the watershed, build pollinator sources and wildlife habitats, and create a shading and cooling effect from trees in urban areas.
“Our community is borderline non-attainment for the air pollutant ozone, and that contributes to respiratory disease, emphysema and asthma,” Brown said. He noted that if the Twin Cities area does become non-attainment for ozone, there would be economic impacts from increased industrial regulations standards, mandatory vehicle emissions testing, and loss of federal transportation funding.
A few weekends ago, Brown said EAC planted a few thousand trees at Heartland Community College, and they’re also getting trees in the ground at Sugar Grove Nature Center.
Another partner of EAC is the ParkLands Foundation. He said last year they planted about 10,000 trees with them. Additionally, they’re putting in trees with Friends of the Constitution Trail, who Brown said has been doing that kind of work for years.
Tim Ervin, director of the Water Reclamation District, said coordinating with EAC on the project was a wonderful opportunity, and a good use of their buffer lands.
He explained that buffer lands between the water treatment plants exists to create setbacks from residential neighbors, offset their carbon footprint and leave room for future expansions. Ervin said they do not have current plans to expand.
The director said the trees will prove beneficial to the environment and wildlife for at least 100 years.
“The investment made today will pay off for generations to come,” said Ervin.
Normal Community High School students Mel Oliveros Perez and and Michael Canales plant a tree Saturday on buffer lands near the Bloomington-Normal Water Reclamation District facility on West Oakland Avenue.
Lily Garcia, left, and Laney Malor, right, both students of Normal Community High School, plant trees on Saturday on property across the street from the Bloomington Normal Water Reclamation District facility on West Oakland Avenue in Bloomington.
Dozens of orange flags mark freshly planted tree saplings to help steer off mowers. Volunteers with the Ecology Action Center planted over 2,000 trees on Saturday, April 23, at lands managed by the Bloomington-Normal Water Reclamation District on West Oakland Avenue in Bloomington.