LEXINGTON – Planting trees just “feels good in your soul,” said Krista Kirkham.

The 44-year-old Bloomington woman was one of around 30 volunteers who planted trees Sunday in Lexington’s ParkLands Preserve, as part of a series of Earth Day events this month with the Ecology Action Center.

Kirkham is a member of the EAC and the ParkLands Foundation, and said she knows planting trees is important to both organizations, to the world and to addressing climate change.

She also helped put trees in the ground last year for EAC, which is tasked with planting 10,000 each year for 10 years.

“I think if you can help, you should, and this is a great opportunity to volunteer for two good organizations,” Kirkham said. “It’s good exercise … and I love giving back to nature and the environment.”

She also said the nature preserves are precious to her.

Remembering Mike Hall

Sunday’s tree planting project was named in memory of Mike Hall, who died Jan. 7 from cancer at age 67.

EAC Executive Director Michael Brown said Hall was a retired public works director for the Town of Normal, where he worked for several decades.

In addition to serving the town, Brown said Hall also had strong history with the EAC and the ParkLands Foundation. Brown said he hired Hall to do administrative work after he retired from the Town.

He also noted it was fitting that they planted trees near Interstate 55, as Hall was a city engineer who worked on roads.

Trees by the thousands

Sunday's project was also part of EAC’s Tree Corps initiative to plant 10,000 trees to lower air pollution, sequester carbon, add wildlife habitats and aid watershed protection.

Jake Mehalic, tree coordinator for EAC, said they had planted more than 3,000 trees in the last three weeks in Lexington and other locations. He expected that number to approach close to 4,000 by Sunday’s shift end.

Other weekend activities EAC was involved in were a Constitution Trail and Sugar Creek cleanup, a rain barrel workshop and a composting workshop, said Brown. He added that Rivian hosted a 5k and 1-mile walk Sunday at Heartland Community College that benefited the EAC.

Brown said they have to plant the trees as soon as possible because: “There is no way to water 10,000 trees.”

Tree Corps efforts are dependent on spring rains, he continued, with work beginning at the start of April.

“The goal is to get them in while the rain is still coming — get them in before it gets hot and dry.”

Mehalic said they plant 12 all-native species, including pecan, oak, white oak, burr oak, black oak, hazelnut, sycamore and Kentucky coffee tree.

From 2021 through the end of last year, Brown said they planted at least 24,000 trees. He encouraged the public to volunteer with them.

Grinding away

Mehalic said their volunteers have gone “above and beyond.” They had groups join from Moses Montefiore Temple in Bloomington and a local FFA program.

Two Illinois State University juniors put roots in the ground Sunday: Sarah Deneve, studying actuarial sciences, and Kathleen Tierney, studying animal sciences.

Deneve said they were looking for ways to get involved and help out nature, and signed up for the Tree Corps opportunity when they saw it.

Tierney said it was their first time out at the Lexington preserve. Deneve said they didn’t know there was a preserve in Lexington.

Ian and Kaylee Brugman joined hands, too, to get 70 trees planted. Although the weather was cold, the Normal married couple agreed it was a nice day to get out into nature.

Mrs. Brugman said she wanted to volunteer for an Earth Day project and meet new people.

Also there were Jaxon DeLand and Morgan Barlow, both Bloomington High School seniors.

Barlow said she enjoys meeting new people while volunteering, and that it’s really fun.

DeLand said they need to finish 60 community service hours before graduation for enrollment with the National Honor Society. He said they were grinding away at that Sunday.

Those looking for tree-planting volunteer opportunities with EAC should visit tree-corps.org

Notable events in the history of Earth Day September 1962: 'Silent Spring' is published January 1969: Santa Barbara oil spill January 1970: Santa Barbara Environmental Rights Day April 1970: First Earth Day December 1970: Congress authorizes creation of the EPA February 1971: Earth Day recognized by the United Nations October 1972: Congress passes the Clean Water Act April 1980: First Canadian Earth Day April 1990: 20th Earth Day recognized by 141 countries September 1995: Sen. Gaylord Nelson awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom April 2000: Leonardo DiCaprio hosts 30th Earth Day April 2007: Earth Day crowds set records in Chicago April 2010: Earth Day 2010 coincides with International Year of Biodiversity April 2016: Earth Day Network launches 7.8 billion trees campaign April 2016: Paris Agreement opens for signatures April 2017: Earth Day Network co-organizes March for Science August 2018: Greta Thunberg begins School Strike for Climate April 2019: Great Global Clean-up for Earth Day 2019 September 2019: Global climate strike draws more than 4 million April 2021: Earth Day, with a focus on climate change