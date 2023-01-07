Volunteers crafting hundreds of cards for Midwest Food Bank recipients

BLOOMINGTON — A card is more than neatly arranged words of kindness: It’s also a signal of hope.

Hundreds of cards were prepared Friday and Saturday at several downtown Bloomington spots for recipients of Midwest Food Bank’s disaster relief food boxes.

For 13-year-old Lainy Goeke, a paper cutout of a cup of hot cocoa gave one of her cards a touch of warmth. The Bloomington teenager was one of the first on Friday evening to stop by Angel Ambrose Fine Art Studio, 101 W. Monroe St., Bloomington.

Goeke said her favorite part about crafting cards is getting to make whatever you want — and it’s a way to express yourself.

“It doesn’t have to be neat. It doesn’t have to be messy. You just get to do what you want,” Goeke said.

And she knows someone will appreciate reading it.

Goeke was soon joined by Dawn Dieckgrafe, also of Bloomington, who drew a flower on one of her cards. Dieckgrafe said she finds crafting and drawing relaxing.

Angel Ambrose, who was also present Friday, said she helped organize the Cards of Hope project last year.

She said she’s volunteered at MFB for several years, and added that it’s an amazing place that does worldwide good. The studio owner said she started to think about how she could leverage her art to give back.

And thanks to The Pantagraph’s advance article on the card-making project last month, she said a newspaper reader independently made 34 cards and brought them to her studio Friday.

“It branched out into the community,” she said of the Cards of Hope initiative. Ambrose also noted Mickey Lower delivered her 100 more cards. Other studios that pitched in works included the Inside Out Accessible Art cooperative, Art Vortex Studio, and Threshold to Hope.

After adding up 16 card donations before Friday, plus 90 cards made at Janean Baird’s Art Vortex Studio, Ambrose counted 279 collected for the food bank.

Mia Jazo-Harris dropped in Saturday at Bobzbay Books, 419 N. Main St., to pitch in a few cards for the cause. She came with friend Lisa Callis; both are of Bloomington.

Jazo-Harris said Cards of Hope is a nice community thing.

“It’s a fun way to give back a little bit, with certainly not any big trouble on our part,” she said.

Having recently retired, Jazo-Harris said she’s been trying more crafts, like watercolors and pottery.

By press time Saturday, about 10 cards had been prepared at the bookstore.

Tara Ingham, director of MFB, said Cards of Hope is a creative way to get people in the community involved with her organization.

“Cards are a symbol of hope for people going through a disaster, in a time of need,” she said, adding that both new and professional artists can do it.

Ingham said they’re grateful for the different art studios that are creatively collaborating on this endeavor.

Cards can be dropped off throughout the month at Bobzbay Books or Threshold to Hope. For more information, contact Angel Ambrose at 309-825-4655.

Today’s top pics: China Digital Art Museum