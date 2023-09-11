CHAMPAIGN — Girl Named Tom will perform at Virginia Theatre in downtown Champaign at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16.

Tickets range from $41 to $61 plus fees. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 15 at the box office, online at thevirginia.org, or by calling 217-3560-9063.

The group made history as the only trio to win NBC's "The Voice" in 2021 from Team Kelly Clarkson. They performed over 100 shows last year and signed a record deal with Republic Records, where they released their debut holiday EP "One More Christmas."

They also went on tour with Pentatonix for their "Christmas Spectacular" arena tour, which came to Peoria last year.

The band is known for their covers of "River", "The Chain" and "Dust in the Wind," as well as their EP "Another World."

The family band is made up of siblings Bekah Grace, Joshua and Caleb Liechty.

