NORMAL — “Viraasat” in Hindi means “heritage.”

A broad range of Indian customs were displayed Saturday afternoon by the McLean County India Association during its 2023 Viraasat celebration at Heartland College’s Astroth Community Education Center.

The event was also held to recognize India Republic Day, which has been celebrated each Jan. 26 since the 1950 implementation of the country’s constitution.

Several association members interviewed by The Pantagraph, including MCIA Vice President Uma Balakrishnan, spoke about how the organization unites people living in the county from all parts of India. The country comprises 28 states and eight territorial unions.

Balakrishnan also said the event helps build a sense of patriotism for Indian people.

Association president Shweta Sawant, also a real estate agent with Berkshire Hathaway, said MCIA is coming back in 2023 as an organization, after holding off on events like Viraasat during COVID. A few upcoming programs she noted are Women’s Day, a Feb. 11 badminton tournament and a summer picnic.

Afterward on Sunday, Sawant said in a telephone interview that Saturday was a good “welcome back,” with over 300 attending Viraasat.

MCIA treasurer Nirmal Jain was also present Saturday, donning a Nehru jacket, the same style worn by the first prime minister of India.

Originally from the state of Maharashtra, Jain said he’s lived in Bloomington since 2011. He said his family is very far from their home, so their kids need to know about their culture, and learn what Indian heritage is. He’s a husband to Nita Jain, and a father to 18-year-old Shreni and Sourya Jain, 11.

He said association members come from “all different states, all different backgrounds, but we all come together.”

Tracing roots

Serving as emcees were Aruna Ravichandran and Aric Diamani, introducing musical and theatrical skits covering both modern and early Indian history. There were also several dance numbers.

The emcees posed trivia questions to the crowd, including on how the nation’s capital, New Delhi, celebrates Republic Day, the number of mosques in the country, and the percentage of spices that India contributes to the global economy (over 70%).

Correct answers were rewarded with candy. Samosas and chai lattes were also served during a snack break.

Balakrishnan’s 12-year-old daughter, Rhea Balakrishnan, sang national anthems for both America and India. Then, a children’s fashion show was held, with over a dozen youngsters portraying notable Indian and Indian American figures. Sawant’s daughter portrayed the 2017 Miss Universe, Harnaaz Sandhu.

In a later skit titled “Freedom Time Travel,” two children went back in time to learn about several notable figures, such as Mahatma Gandhi, constitutional author Babasaheb Ambedkar, Swadeshi shipping company founder V.O. Chidambaram Pillai, and feminist activist Sarojini Naidu.

A yoga demonstration was presented by 7-year-old Aadhuai Vijay. The girl’s father, Vijay Kumar, said she picked up yoga several years ago to help treat issues with pressure behind her eyes. Kumar said his daughter was able to avoid surgery thanks to yoga exercises, and yoga instructions by her mother.

City of Bloomington Ward 8 Alderman Jeff Crabill was in attendance, and was invited to light a ceremonial candle set. He said he’s known Sawant for two years, and couldn’t think of anyone better to run MCIA.

By joining MCIA events like on Saturday, Crabill said he’s learned more about Indian culture and been amazed by how much they’ve brought here. Also noting how the Indian community has established several local businesses over the years, he suggested audience members run for city council or even mayor in two years.

Diamani, an event emcee, told The Pantagraph that Viraasat helps bridge cultural gaps. Noting he has choreographed other dances in town, he said music and art “is the glue of society.”

He said it brings people from all walks of life together, fostering harmony, peace and happiness.

“It uplifts everyone together,” said Diamani.

To learn more about MCIA programing, visit their website ourmcia.org or social media page, facebook.com/OurMCIA.

