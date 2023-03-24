FAIRBURY — Memorial events have been scheduled over the next week for the two Fairbury teens who died in Colorado last weekend.

Drew Fehr, 17, and Dylan Bassell, 18, died in a sledding accident that occurred last Sunday, March 19. They were both seniors at Prairie Central High School. Both were stand-out athletes and leaders among the school community.

A vigil is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday. It will start with a short program at First Baptist Church of Fairbury, followed by a candlelit walk to the memory wall at the football field, the district posted on Facebook.

Funeral details have also been announced. Both will happen at First Baptist Church in Fairbury, and both teens will be buried at Graceland Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Duffy-Pils Memorial Home in Fairbury.

Visitation for Bazzell is 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday and 10 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, followed by the funeral at 11 a.m. Monday.

Visitation for Fehr is 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, with the funeral at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The school district has canceled school on Monday and Wednesday to accommodate those who plan to attend the funerals, the district announced Friday. Counselors for students and staff members will be available at the high school during school hours both days. There will be school on Tuesday, which will be the first day back after spring break for students.

“Thank you for the support you have shown to the students, the families and the school, and for your understanding as we continue to navigate this tragic situation,” Superintendent Paula Crane wrote to families.

Memorial funds for Bazzell and Fehr have been set up and memorials may be directed to them in place of flowers. The Drew Fehr Memorial Fund is at the Bank of Pontiac and the Dylan Bazzell Memorial Fund is payable to the Prairie Lands Foundation, the obituaries said.

Full obituaries can be found on page A5 in the Saturday edition of The Pantagraph and at pantagraph.com.

