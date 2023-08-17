BLOOMINGTON — Victory Church will host an outdoor service and fundraiser at its new building at 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 20.

The church burned down in January 2022 and was rebuilt at 18180 U.S. Highway 150, Bloomington.

The service will include live worship, a message from Lead Pastor Ed Herald, an opportunity to see inside the new facility, and a fundraiser featuring authentic Mexican food provided by church members.

Victory Church has been part of Bloomington-Normal for 24 years. Donations will help the church reach its goal of continuing to rebuild to serve the community, including the newly announced Christian school.

Visit VictoryPeople.org and select "Rise & Rebuild" to contribute.

For more information, contact Pastor Jarrod Herald at 309-838-8420 or at jarrod.herald@victorypeople.org.

