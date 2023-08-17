BLOOMINGTON — Victory Church will host an outdoor service and fundraiser at its new building at 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 20.
The church burned down in January 2022 and was rebuilt at 18180 U.S. Highway 150, Bloomington.
The service will include live worship, a message from Lead Pastor Ed Herald, an opportunity to see inside the new facility, and a fundraiser featuring authentic Mexican food provided by church members.
Victory Church has been part of Bloomington-Normal for 24 years. Donations will help the church reach its goal of continuing to rebuild to serve the community, including the newly announced Christian school.
Visit
VictoryPeople.org and select "Rise & Rebuild" to contribute.
For more information, contact Pastor Jarrod Herald at 309-838-8420 or at
jarrod.herald@victorypeople.org.
Fire spreads through Victory Church in southeast Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER
Photos: Fire spreads through Victory Church southeast of Bloomington
SECONDARY
A member of Victory Church in rural Bloomington consoles with lead pastor Ed Herald, right, as smoke billows out the front door on Jan. 10. Fire caused extensive damage in the church at 18180 W. U.S. Highway 150.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
011022-blm-loc-3victoryfire
Firefighters lay fire hoses as they attack a fire at Victory Church, 18180 W. U.S. 150 southeast of Bloomington, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
010123-blm-loc-proeberpics1
Firefighters prepare to enter Victory Church, 18180 W. U.S. 150 southeast of Bloomington, after fire broke out in the building on Jan. 10.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
011022-blm-loc-4victoryfire
Bloomington firefighters deploy an aerial ladder as they fight a fire at Victory Church, 18180 W. U.S. 150 southeast of Bloomington, Monday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
011022-blm-loc-7victoryfire
Firefighters cut through a wall as they fight a fire at Victory Church, 18180 W. U.S. 150 southeast of Bloomington, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
011022-blm-loc-6victoryfire
Firefighters plan their attack on a fire that spread through Victory Church, 18180 W. U.S. 150 southeast of Bloomington, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
011022-blm-loc-9victoryfire
A firefighter lays lines as a fire spreads throughout Victory Church, 18180 W. U.S. 150 southeast of Bloomington, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
011022-blm-loc-5victoryfire
Firefighters use an infrared camera to look for flames as a torrent of smoke shoots out a side door at Victory Church, 18180 W. U.S. 150 southeast of Bloomington, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
011022-blm-loc-8victoryfire
Firefighters attack a fire as a torrent of smoke shoots out a side door at Victory Church, 18180 W. U.S. 150 southeast of Bloomington, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
011022-blm-loc-10victoryfire
Firefighters who were first on the scene attack a fire at Victory Church, 18180 W. U.S. 150 southeast of Bloomington, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
011022-blm-loc-12victoryfire
Firefighters planned their attack on a fire that spread thick smoke through Victory Church, 18180 W. U.S. 150 southeast of Bloomington, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
011022-blm-loc-11victoryfire
A Bloomington firefighter used a reciprocating saw to look for the source of flames that had spread to the roof of Victory Church, 18180 W. U.S. 150 southeast of Bloomington, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
SECONDARY
Firefighters respond to Victory Church in rural Bloomington on Monday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
011022-blm-loc-18victoryfire
Firefighters cut through a steel sided wall as they gain access to a fire that swept through Victory Church, 18180 W. U.S. 150 southeast of Bloomington, Monday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
011022-blm-loc-17victoryfire
Firefighters set up collecting pools as they have water trucks supply water to fight the fire at Victory Church, 18180 W. U.S. 150 southeast of Bloomington, Monday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
