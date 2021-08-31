Victims in Normal shooting identified

This is a developing story that will be updated.

The Illinois State Police has released names of people killed in a shooting at a Normal mobile home park.

The shooting was reported at 3:44 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Lambert Drive, in the Landing Estates Mobile Home Park. At 4:33 p.m., McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder pronounced the following people dead at the scene: Ronald J. Reiner, 66; Sharon Reiner, 64; and Julie Davis, 59.

The police statement did not describe Ronald Reiner as the suspect in the shooting, but said that a male suspect was killed by police at the scene. The other two victims were women.

Three additional people were transported to local area hospitals for treatment. One with life-threatening injuries and two with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

"This incident is still in the very early stages and nothing further will be released at this time," police said.

State police are handling the investigation because Normal police officers fired their weapons on the suspect.

State police are taking over the investigation as part of the protocol for officer-involved shootings, officials said. Officers who discharged their weapons during the incident will be on administrative leave pending the outcome of the state police investigation.

