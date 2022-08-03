VFW Post 454 to host annual group and bake sale

Indoor and outdoor items in clean and good condition may be dropped at the VFW Post between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17. No clothing will be accepted this year, all other items will be accepted. Baked good items will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18 from the community. They must be packaged for sales. Forms will be available for credit.