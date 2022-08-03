VFW Post 454 to host annual group and bake sale

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — The VFW Auxiliary Post 454, 1006 E. Lincoln St. in Bloomington, is seeking community donations for its annual group and bake sale.

Indoor and outdoor items in clean and good condition may be dropped at the VFW Post between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17. No clothing will be accepted this year, all other items will be accepted. Baked good items will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18 from the community. They must be packaged for sales. Forms will be available for credit.

The indoor event will from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 and Saturday, Aug. 20, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21.

Proceeds from the event will go towards veterans assistance programs.

Contact Melanie Alwes at 309-275-38976 for more information.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

