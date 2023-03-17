BLOOMINGTON — The VFW Auxiliary will host its annual vendor and craft fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 1.

The event will be held at the VFW Post 454, 1006 E. Lincoln St., Bloomington.

There will be a wide variety of crafts, including wood and crocheted items, jewelry, handmade cards, seasonings and rubs, dish cloths and aprons, cloth kid's books, succulents, Pampered Chef, Taste of Home, Tastefully Simple and more.

The auxiliary supports veterans and their families in the community with housing, medical and other needs. They also promote and conduct several programs for youth.

