VFW Auxiliary hosts annual vendor fair Saturday

BLOOMINGTON — VFW Auxiliary Post 454 will host their annual vendor fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The event will feature over 20 vendors and crafters, raffles and a bake sale. Proceeds from the event will go to help veterans and family support programs. The programs allow boxes to be sent to deployed military and also support veterans at the Quincy Veterans Home and Illiana VA Medical Center.

The fundraiser will be held at 1006 E. Lincoln St. in Bloomington.

Call 309-275-3876 for more information.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.

