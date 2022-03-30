VFW Auxiliary hosts annual vendor fair Saturday

BLOOMINGTON — VFW Auxiliary Post 454 will host their annual vendor fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
The event will feature over 20 vendors and crafters, raffles and a bake sale. Proceeds from the event will go to help veterans and family support programs. The programs allow boxes to be sent to deployed military and also support veterans at the Quincy Veterans Home and Illiana VA Medical Center.
The fundraiser will be held at 1006 E. Lincoln St. in Bloomington.
Call 309-275-3876 for more information.
Photos: Vietnam veterans recognized at American Legion event in Bloomington
American Legion Honor Guard member Jim Ulbrich holds the POW-MIA flag during the Vietnam Veterans Remembrance ceremony at the McLean County Museum of History Tuesday. Ulbrich served in the U.S. Navy in Vietnam beginning in 1967 aboard the USS Chicago, a guided missile cruiser that served as flagship of operations in Vietnam.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
The American Legion Honor Guard Post and a small crowd gathered for a Vietnam Veterans Remembrance ceremony at the McLean County Museum of History, Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER
HONORING THOSE WHO SERVED
Butch Ekstam, right, executive officer for the American Legion Honor Guard Post 635, welcomes Vietnam veteran Everett "Frank" Millett to a Vietnam Veterans Remembrance ceremony at the McLean County Museum of History on Tuesday. Millett joined the Marine Corps at 17 and served in Korea between 1950 and 1952. He served in Vietnam in 1967.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
The American Legion recognized Bill Warren who began his service in the U.S. Navy in WWII and turned it into a life-long career in the U.S. Army retiring as a Lt. Colonel after service in Korea and Vietnam. He and other veterans were recognized during a Vietnam Veterans Remembrance ceremony at the McLean County Museum of History Tuesday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A number of Vietnam veterans turned out to participate in the Vietnam Veterans Remembrance ceremony at the McLean County Museum of History, Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER
American Legion adjutant talked about a Welcome Home Parade that was held in the twin cities in 1987 that finally recognized Vietnam Veterans during his address at the Vietnam Veterans Remembrance ceremony at the McLean County Museum of History, Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER
Vietnam veteran Everett "Frank" Millet listend to a speech during the Vietnam Veterans Remembrance ceremony at the McLean County Museum of History, Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER
Veterans amd tje public met to celebrate the Vietnam Veterans Remembrance ceremony at the McLean County Museum of History, Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER
A combined honor guard from American Legion Honor Posts 56 and 635 exited the Vietnam Veterans Remembrance ceremony at the McLean County Museum of History, Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER
Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.
Reach out with questions.
