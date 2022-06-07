Veterans Parkway traffic signals to be down for maintenance

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NORMAL — Traffic signals on Veterans Parkway from Parkway Plaza Drive to the Interstate 55 ramp will be out of service around 7 a.m. Wednesday for maintenance reasons, city officials said. 

Weather permitting, the work will be completed in the afternoon. A four-way stop will be observed until power is restored. 

A map highlighting the area of the partial closure can be found here: https://arcg.is/19aWfb0.

Any questions should be directed to Wayne Hopper, traffic engineering technician, at (309) 454-9729. 

