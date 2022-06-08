Veterans Parkway traffic signal work rescheduled for Thursday

NORMAL — Traffic signals on Veterans Parkway from Parkway Plaza Drive to Shepard Road will be out of service for maintenance work starting at 11 a.m. Thursday, town officials said.

Weather permitting, the work will be completed in the afternoon. A four-way stop will be observed until power is restored.

The work had been scheduled to take place on Wednesday, but was rescheduled due to rainy weather.

A map highlighting the area of the partial closure can be found here: https://arcg.is/19aWfb0.

Any questions should be directed to Wayne Hopper, traffic engineering technician, at 309-454-9729.

