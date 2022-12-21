'Veterans Home for the Holidays' fundraiser planned Dec. 29 in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — The Central Illinois Housing Network for Veterans will host a "Veterans Home for the Holidays" event from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at Casper Brewing Co., 3807 Ballybunion Road, Bloomington.

The event, a fundraiser to help veterans maintain safe and sustainable homes, had originally been planned for Dec. 22, but was rescheduled due to the threat of extreme winter weather this week.

The night will include a silent auction with pre-bidding posted on the @VetsNeedHousing page on Facebook. Final bidding will commence the evening of the event at 5 p.m. and the winning bid will be determined at 9 p.m.

Additionally, a Veterans Giving Tree will be decorated with handmade ornaments with varying donation amounts. All donations will be used to help veterans with repairs to their homes.

For more information, email cihn1776@gmail.com.