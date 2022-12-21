'Veterans Home for the Holidays' fundraiser planned Dec. 29 in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — The Central Illinois Housing Network for Veterans will host a "Veterans Home for the Holidays" event from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at Casper Brewing Co., 3807 Ballybunion Road, Bloomington.
The event, a fundraiser to help veterans maintain safe and sustainable homes, had originally been planned for Dec. 22, but was rescheduled due to the threat of extreme winter weather this week.
The night will include a silent auction with pre-bidding posted on the @VetsNeedHousing page on Facebook. Final bidding will commence the evening of the event at 5 p.m. and the winning bid will be determined at 9 p.m.
Additionally, a Veterans Giving Tree will be decorated with handmade ornaments with varying donation amounts. All donations will be used to help veterans with repairs to their homes.
For more information, email cihn1776@gmail.com.
Susan Swearingen: Santa
Pantagraph went looking for Santa this year. Our readers reached out with their nominations. Meet Susan of Atlanta in Logan County
Susan Swearingen stands next to her main tree, all dressed, in Atlanta Christian Church.
Counterclockwise: Bryan, Christina and Katie VanHoorn wearing sweaters their aunt Susan Swearingen made for them.
Laura VanHoorn shows two Christmas ornaments her sister-in-law, Susan Swearingen, made for her.
Susan Swearingen decorating the main tree in Atlanta Christian Church.
Susan Swearingen next to three of her trees in Atlanta Christian Church.
One of Susan Swearingen's trees in Atlanta Christian Church.