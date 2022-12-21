'Veterans Home for the Holidays' fundraiser planned Dec. 29 in Bloomington

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — The Central Illinois Housing Network for Veterans will host a "Veterans Home for the Holidays" event from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at Casper Brewing Co., 3807 Ballybunion Road, Bloomington.

The event, a fundraiser to help veterans maintain safe and sustainable homes, had originally been planned for Dec. 22, but was rescheduled due to the threat of extreme winter weather this week. 

The night will include a silent auction with pre-bidding posted on the @VetsNeedHousing page on Facebook. Final bidding will commence the evening of the event at 5 p.m. and the winning bid will be determined at 9 p.m.

Additionally, a Veterans Giving Tree will be decorated with handmade ornaments with varying donation amounts. All donations will be used to help veterans with repairs to their homes.

For more information, email cihn1776@gmail.com

Susan Swearingen: Santa

Susan Swearingen
Susan Swearingen

Pantagraph went looking for Santa this year. Our readers reached out with their nominations. Meet Susan of Atlanta in Logan County

121122-blm-loc-susansanta4.JPG
121122-blm-loc-susansanta4.JPG

  • D. Jack Alkire

Susan Swearingen stands next to her main tree, all dressed, in Atlanta Christian Church. 

121122-blm-loc-susansanta5.JPG
121122-blm-loc-susansanta5.JPG

  • D. Jack Alkire

Susan Swearingen's main tree in Atlanta Christian Church. 

121122-blm-loc-susansanta6.JPG
121122-blm-loc-susansanta6.JPG

  • D. Jack Alkire

A crushed soda can painted by Susan Swearingen.

121122-blm-loc-susansanta7.JPG
121122-blm-loc-susansanta7.JPG

  • D. Jack Alkire

Susan Swearingen always signs her artwork, SMS.

121122-blm-loc-susansanta8.JPG
121122-blm-loc-susansanta8.JPG

  • PROVIDED BY LAURA VANHOORN

Counterclockwise: Bryan, Christina and Katie VanHoorn wearing sweaters their aunt Susan Swearingen made for them. 

121122-blm-loc-susansanta9.JPG
121122-blm-loc-susansanta9.JPG

  • D. Jack Alkire

Laura VanHoorn shows two Christmas ornaments her sister-in-law, Susan Swearingen, made for her.

121122-blm-loc-susansanta10.JPG
121122-blm-loc-susansanta10.JPG

  • D. Jack Alkire

Susan Swearingen decorating the main tree in Atlanta Christian Church.

121122-blm-loc-susansanta1.JPG
121122-blm-loc-susansanta1.JPG

  • D. Jack Alkire

Susan Swearingen decorating the main tree in Atlanta Christian Church.

121122-blm-loc-susansanta2.JPG
121122-blm-loc-susansanta2.JPG

  • D. Jack Alkire

Susan Swearingen next to three of her trees in Atlanta Christian Church. 

121122-blm-loc-susansanta3.JPG
121122-blm-loc-susansanta3.JPG

  • D. Jack Alkire

One of Susan Swearingen's trees in Atlanta Christian Church. 

Contact D. Jack Alkire at (309)820-3275. 

