Veterans Day events set in Central Illinois

  • 0
111218-blm-loc-11veteransday

Members of the American Legion Honor Guard position themselves Nov. 11, 2018, before the Veterans Day ceremony outside of the McLean County Museum of History in downtown Bloomington.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — Veterans Day is observed this Thursday, Nov. 11. Here's a list of events scheduled at press time.

Veterans Day Observance

10:30 a.m. Thursday

McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main St., Bloomington 

Annual ISU Veterans Day Ceremony

Noon on Thursday

The Prairie Rooms of the Bone Student Center, 200 N. University St., Normal

Veterans Day at Miller Park Zoo

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Thursday. Free admission to veterans and their family.

Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris, Bloomington

100th Anniversary Tomb of the Unknowns Exhibit 

Open noon Thursday to noon Friday, walking the post for 24 hours

American Legion Post, 100 N. Main St., LeRoy

Annual Veterans Day Dinner

Thursday; $15 for single dinner; $20 for all you can eat turkey and ham carryout; menu includes turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, dressing, yams, vegetable, dessert and drink.

American Legion Post, 100 N. Main St., LeRoy

Veterans Day Dinner

4:30-7 p.m. Thursday

Harristown Fire Protection District, 4417 W. Main St., Decatur

Free admission for U.S. military 

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday

Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, 212 N. 6th St., Springfield

Veterans Day Parade

10 a.m. Thursday

East Capitol Avenue and South 11th Street, Springfield

Veterans Day Parade

10 a.m.-noon Thursday 

Parade starts on Monroe and Bryan, Peoria. Hosted by The Peoria American Legion Post 2.

Audio-Faction ROCKIN' at the VFW

7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday

VFW, 1006 E. Lincoln St., Bloomington

Veterans Day Breakfast

8-11 a.m. Saturday

Coziahr Harley-Davidson, 150 W. Marion Ave., Forsyth

Veterans Day Open House

1-4 p.m. Saturday, hosted by LTC Scott Grotbo

Moraine View R&R Retreat facility for veterans, 36590 East 900 North Road, Saybrook

Marine Corps Fitness Test 

8 a.m. Saturday; complete a workout and support a veteran; fundraiser for Post 454; Entrance $20, $45 with T-shirt.

TPC, 1111 Trinity Lane Suite 120, Bloomington 

