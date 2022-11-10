Veterans Day events planned in Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON — This Friday, Nov. 11, is Veterans Day. Looking for a way to honor our veterans? Here's a list of events taking place in the Bloomington-Normal area.
Bloomington
Veterans Day Breakfast; 6-10 a.m. Friday, Hy-Vee, 1403 N. Veterans Parkway; free buffet-style breakfast for veterans and active-duty military.
Veterans Day Ceremony; 11 a.m. Friday, inside the rotunda of the McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main St.; flyover before ceremony.
Veterans Day Ceremony; 11 a.m.-noon Friday, flag pole at Eckley Quad, Illinois Wesleyan University.
Jazz Ambassadors of The United States Army Field Band; 7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Bloomington Center for Performing Arts, 600 N. East St.; free for all.
Normal
Veterans Day Dental Clinic; all day Friday, Barnes Dental Associates, 315 Susan Drive; free.
Ribbon pickup; 9-11 a.m. Friday, 112 Moulton Hall prior to ISU ceremony; veterans may pick up commemorative yellow ribbons.
Veterans Day Ceremony; noon Friday, Prairie Rooms of the Bone Student Center at Illinois State University.
Photos: Scenes from Election Day in Bloomington-Normal
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.