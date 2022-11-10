 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CELEBRATING VETERANS DAY

Veterans Day events planned in Bloomington-Normal

Veterans Day - November 2015

Gary Pearson of Normal, a U.S. Army veteran, observed Veterans Day at the McLean County Museum of History on Nov. 11, 2015.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — This Friday, Nov. 11, is Veterans Day. Looking for a way to honor our veterans? Here's a list of events taking place in the Bloomington-Normal area. 

Bloomington

Veterans Day Breakfast; 6-10 a.m. Friday, Hy-Vee, 1403 N. Veterans Parkway; free buffet-style breakfast for veterans and active-duty military.

Veterans Day Ceremony; 11 a.m. Friday, inside the rotunda of the McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main St.; flyover before ceremony.

Veterans Day Ceremony; 11 a.m.-noon Friday, flag pole at Eckley Quad, Illinois Wesleyan University. 

Jazz Ambassadors of The United States Army Field Band; 7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Bloomington Center for Performing Arts, 600 N. East St.; free for all.

Illinois Secretary of State offices to close for Veterans Day

Normal

Veterans Day Dental Clinic; all day Friday, Barnes Dental Associates, 315 Susan Drive; free.

Ribbon pickup; 9-11 a.m. Friday, 112 Moulton Hall prior to ISU ceremony; veterans may pick up commemorative yellow ribbons.

Veterans Day Ceremony; noon Friday, Prairie Rooms of the Bone Student Center at Illinois State University.

Officials from the McLean County Museum of History celebrated the rejuvenation of the World War II memorial in downtown Bloomington. Saturday's ceremony came 25 years after the memorial was first dedicated.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

