Veterans Day ceremony planned Nov. 11 in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington American Legion Post 56 will hold its annual Veterans Day ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11, on the east side of the McLean County Museum of History.

All McLean County veterans will be honored at the event. Ceremonies will begin at 11 minutes before 11 a.m., with one round of blank ammunition fired every minute until 11 a.m.

A color guard consisting of members from American Legion Post 56 and American Legion Post 635, AmVets Post 270, Central Illinois Leathernecks, Chapter 60 of the Disabled American Veterans and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 454 will render honors to the flag.

The master of ceremonies will be Jimmie Waters, quartermaster of VFW Post 454.

The keynote speaker will be Chief Warrant Officer 3 Brian Berry, Illinois Army National Guard. Berry is the readiness officer active guard reserve and human intelligence technician for Co D (MI) 766th Brigade Engineer Battalion of the Illinois Army National Guard in Bloomington.