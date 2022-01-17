Veterans Corner: World War II chaplains to be honored; VA health care and questions

FOUR CHAPLAINS OF WWII TO BE HONORED

The American Legion combined Honor Guard from Post 635 in Normal and Post 56 in Bloomington will conduct a celebration of life for the Four Chaplains on Feb. 3 in the McLean County Museum of History at the Old McLean County Courthouse. The heroism and bravery of the Four Chaplains became celebrated and admired around the world for their commitment to their God, their fellow soldiers and their dedication to duty, honor and country. The Four Chaplains heroically gave their life jackets to soldiers who did not have one as their transport ship, the USS Dorchester, sank in the North Atlantic after being torpedoed in the early hours of Feb. 3, 1943. The ceremony will commence at 11 a.m. with an invocation, a speaker to talk about the Four Chaplains, a salute to the branches of the military, a three-volley rifle salute and "Taps." Members of the public who have had relatives who were veterans who were not provided military honors at their funeral, please contact Butch Ekstam (309-825-2703) and the Honor Guard may be able to provide communal rites during our Four Chaplain ceremony. The deceased veteran’s casket flag and obituary must be provided at least by Feb. 1 to be included in the ceremony.

SIGN OF THE TIMES

The Veterans Affairs Health Care System has added “gender identifiers” in the national medical records system as of December to help VA providers better understand and meet the health care needs of veterans. VA added transgender male, transgender female, non-binary, other or does not wish to disclose options in its new gender identity field. VA health records now display both gender identify and preferred name, so VA staff can address the veteran appropriately. There is no indication in the VA news release that the addition of “preferred name” on the Form 1010 EZ, Application VA Health Care and the VA national medical care record system can be used by veterans who are not transgender or non-binary.

VA HEALTHCARE - VIETNAM AND BLUE WATER NAVY

It took a long time after the Vietnam War ended for the VA Veterans Benefit Administration to recognize that “boots on the ground” Vietnam veterans had medical conditions caused by exposure to Agent Orange defoliant during their service in Vietnam. It took literally decades for the VBA to recognize that Blue Water Navy veterans who entered the territorial waters of Vietnam also had medical conditions attributable to their military service. While waiting for that recognition, many veterans whose service included Vietnam “boots on the ground” or Blue Water Vietnam territorial waters were denied VA health care because an “income means test” that was added to eligibility requirements in 2003. Today, applications for VA health care require only a registration and not enrollment as other veterans must complete. Veterans who meet the Vietnam service eligibility requirements can contact the VA, including the Bloomington VA clinic, and register (not enroll) and thus gain automatic enrollment in VA health care. The contact number is 309-827-4090, and ask for eligibility.

QUESTION ABOUT VA?

If you have questions about VA benefits or other veteran-related issues, email me at jerry.vogler@mcleancountyilgov and I will research the issue and respond in the Veterans Corner if appropriate.

Jerry Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.

