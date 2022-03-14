Veterans Corner: Women veteran-owned businesses, declining veteran membership and VAC services

DID YOU KNOW?

The VA has just completed its inaugural women veteran-owned small business initiative, the “VetBizLadyStart program, paving a way for their future in the federal marketplace. The 14-week program provides women transitioning out of the military tools and resources to manage and grow their small businesses in government contracting. President Biden’s executive order creating the program aims to identify and remove barriers in the federal government that impact the ability of individuals within underserved socioeconomic categories to seek viable economic opportunities. According to the Small Business Administration, only 15% out of 2.5 million veteran-owned business are owned by women veterans.

VETERANS ORGANIZATIONS WANT YOU!

The number of veterans from World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam War are passing away. Veterans organizations like the American Legion, VFW, AMVETS, Disabled American Veterans and the Marine Corps League, which have so faithfully served our veterans and their families, are seeing a significant decline in membership. Veteran organizations serve veterans and their families in a myriad of ways, such as representing the interests of veterans in local, state and national governmental entities. Without the lobbying efforts of these organizations, most benefits for veterans and their families would not have been passed into law or would not continue to be offered.

Veterans organizations also provide access to many benefits, such as GI Bill education benefits from the federal VA and Illinois Veterans Grants from the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs. This is just a small look at what these organizations do for our veterans.

Additionally, the same organizations are active in our communities. Legion baseball is the most respected baseball program for youths in the United States. The VFW and the Legion sponsor patriotic speech and essay contests for high school students. In this time of efforts by some in America to diminish everything about our nation, its founding, its values and its way of life, these veteran organizations stand tall in their beliefs that our nation is still "a shining city on the hill," highlighting the foundation of what makes America the greatest country in the world.

All veterans served our nation, and through membership in veterans organization can still serve her with the dignity, pride and respect that she deserves. It is time for veterans to help our country, during a crucial time, to return to the values we helped to defend, by defending her again against adversaries in our own country as members of veterans organizations. Join now! If you have difficulty in deciding which organization to join, contact your local post or the Veterans Assistance Commission at 309-888-5140 and we will provide the contact information of the organization you seek.

VAC STILL SERVING

Your McLean County VAC provides short-term emergency financial assistance to veterans and their families. VAC also provides van rides to the Peoria VA Clinic for medical services that are not yet available at the Bloomington clinic. VAC also provides help in finding the proper information concerning VA benefits. Contact us at 309-888-5140. You must have a copy of your DD 214 Separation from military service form to apply for assistance

Jerry Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.

