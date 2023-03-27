VIETNAM WAR VETERANS RECOGNITION EVENT

Officially, March 8, 1965, marked the arrival of the first U.S. combat troops in Vietnam. March 29, 1973, is the day U.S. Military Assistance Command Vietnam was disestablished and the day the last U.S. combat troops departed Vietnam. March 29, 2023 is designated as National Vietnam War Veterans Day, a time to pay special tribute to the 9 million veterans who served during the Vietnam War era. A Vietnam War veterans recognition event will be held at the McLean County Museum of History in downtown Bloomington (old McLean County courthouse) at 11 a.m. March 29. A short program will be followed by military recognition of the branches of military, three-shot volley by rifles, Taps, bagpiper and a tribute flyover if the weather permits. Come join us at this event and show these veterans how much we appreciate their service in the country’s first and hopefully last “unpopular war."

QUOTE OF THE DAY

As we take the time to reflect on the Vietnam War on this auspicious anniversary, let us not forget or minimalize the difference between those who served and those who protested.

"The signs of the Vietnam War protestors said, 'Make love not war!' It didn’t seem to me that they were capable of either." — Ronald Reagan

NEW VA MISSION STATEMENT

The Department of Veterans Affairs announced an updated version of its 1959 mission statement. The new mission statement reads: “To fulfill President Lincoln’s promise to care for those who have served in our nation’s military and for their families, caregivers, and survivors." The VA currently serves more than 9 million veterans of which 600,000 are women veterans, 50,000 veteran caregivers, and more than 600,000 veteran survivors. This new mission statement primarily changes references to male veterans in Lincoln’s original quote to be more inclusive of the current veteran population and recognizes that survivors, dependents and caregivers now have some access to some VA benefits based on their relationship to the veteran.

VETERANS FAIR 2023

Central Illinois Veteran - Warriors organization will host a Veterans Fair on May 23, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Interstate Center, 1106 Interstate Drive Bloomington, Illinois. There will be many organizations with resources to answer questions and provide resources for veterans. The event is open to the public. More information will be provided as we get closer to the date of the event. For more information about Central Illinois Veteran – Warriors visit info@civw.org.

SCAMS TARGETING VETERANS

Last year veterans and active duty members lost $287 million to scams. Military veterans and their families have access to special government resources based on their service. Unfortunately, scammers see these perks or benefits as targets for their scams. Fraudsters do not care if you are putting or have put your life on the line to protect your (and the fraudster’s) country and way of life! Many scams target veterans' money and banking information by posing as someone from the Department of Veterans Affairs, a military charity, or a group providing discounted services to veterans. The most common fraud scammers against veterans include friends, relatives or romantic interests; phishing scams from fake government agencies; charging to acquire free military records; fraudulent investments and military pension frauds; offering “secret” government funding; demanding security deposits for veteran-discounted properties; posing as veteran-friendly employers or schools or charities. The scams and the fraudsters are far too numerous to detail here. Visit aura.com/learn/veteran-scams, which is an excellent resource on the internet that describes each type of scam and how to recognize it before you are scammed.