Veterans Corner: Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day, VA IBD website, and fraud attempts

VIETNAM VETERANS RECOGNITION DAY EVENT

The Veterans Recognition of Central Illinois Organization provides support to returning service men and women with special campaigns including but not limited to Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day, Veterans Day events, school education events, etc. This year’s Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. March 26 at the Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary Anderson Plaza in Decatur. There is no admission cost due to generous donations from sponsors. The event will feature music from the Vietnam era. Non-alcoholic beverages and food will be served. The keynote speaker at the event will be Shilo Harris, a Gulf War veteran who was injured when a roadside improvised explosive device was detonated. The driver was seriously injured and three of his fellow soldiers died. Harris was severely injured with burns over 35% of his body. He has experienced 70 surgeries. Harris is a real American icon, as he has risen from the terrible injuries to provide inspiration, pride and patriotism to all those who are fortunate enough to hear him speak. Come join other veterans at this great annual recognition event. Visit the "Vietnam Era Veterans Recognition Day" Facebook page for more details.

VA ANNOUNCES NEW IBD WEBSITE

VA has created a website that raises awareness of Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. This website provides step-by-step instructions to access treatment and links to VA resources — connecting with online communities and peer-to-peer support to improve their quality of life. Recent studies have indicated that veterans' disability ratings of anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder increased among veterans diagnosed with inflammatory bowel disease. Studies have estimated that there are over 66,000 veterans living with IBD. The VA is acutely aware that veterans who are dealing with the frustration and feeling of hopelessness due to the pain of IBD and are also dealing with PTSD or anxiety disorder are a deadly combination for the veteran, their family and the VA to cope with. Visit hwww.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/veterans for more information.

COMMON FRAUD ATTEMPTS AGAINST VETERANS

Fraudsters will target individuals on the brink of losing their homes and offer relief (for a fee) that never comes. Sometimes the veteran will be asked to turn over the title to their home as a temporary measure to assist in fighting foreclosure. The title then allows the fraudster to sell the home. A few of the scams are: Work-at-home “opportunities” that charge a hefty initial fee and then do not deliver the promised support; odometer fraud when buying a used car; tech support scams concerning aggressive messages on home computers (and sometimes on business networks) that claim if you do not contact Microsoft or another company to get a virus taken care of, your computer will be ruined or your data will be lost. If you suspect fraud, contact the Consumer Protection Branch, U.S. Department of Justice Civil Division at 202-307-0066. Visit www.justice.gov/crt-military/file/797421/download for more information.

Jerry Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.

