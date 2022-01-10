Veterans Corner: Veterans in Congress, VA healthcare Q&A and assistance for homeless veterans

DID YOU KNOW?

Members of the 117th Congress, seated in January 2021, had 91 veterans among their ranks, which is the lowest total since at least World War II. The number of veterans who have served in Congress has steadily declined since the 1970’s due mainly to the transition of a military strength largely of draftees to an all-volunteer force. In 1973 nearly three in every four members of Congress had some type of military service. In 2021, only about one in every six members have had military experience. Nine of 50 Republican Senators currently serving are veterans and seven of the 50 Democrat Senators are veterans. (Democrat totals include two independents one of whom is not a veteran.) In the House of Representatives, 53 of the 211 Republicans are veterans, while 21 out of 219 Democrat members are veterans. Veterans Organizations like the American Legion, AMVETS, DAV and the VFW represent veterans with politicians. Numbers count! Join and support these organizations who are the last bastion of political influence left for veterans. The last two election cycles have experienced a renewed election of veterans to the U.S. House and Senate.

Q: In 2014, I applied for and was denied VA Health Care benefits because they said my net worth and income was above the means tests. I served during the Vietnam War era but only served state-side during my three years in the Army. I am now retired from my civilian career and my income is lower than when I previously applied. Might I be eligible now?

A: Maybe. If your denial in 2014 was due to your net worth (assets like property, investments and retirement accounts etc.) being above the net worth means test, you benefit from a change the VA made to eligibility requirements in January 2015, which eliminated the use of net worth information as a determining factor for eligibility. VA only considers the veteran’s gross household income and deductible expenses from the previous year. The means test for income rises each year, so the standard that you exceeded in 2014 may be higher than your income this year. The general rule is do not let your friends talk you out of filing because THEY do not qualify due to the means test. Everyone’s situation is different. Provide the VA with Application form 1010 EZ, your DD 214 and let the VA decide based on today’s eligibility rules.

The VA disbursed $20 million in American Rescue Plan funds, December 21, 2021, to VA Medical Centers (VAMC) to provide critical and life-saving emergency assistance to veterans experiencing homelessness or those enrolled in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development-Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing program (HUDVASH). For a limited time, VAMCs are authorized to use these funds to bring help required for safety and survival to support stability and health to homeless veterans. Under this program VAMCs have purchased groceries, meals, apartment start-up kits, furniture, merchandise vouchers and laundry vouchers for over 24,000 homeless veterans. For more information and for enrollment, call 1-877-424-3838 or visit the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans website at https://www.va.gov/HOMELESS/Flexible_Assistance-for-Homeless-Veterans.asp.

Jerry Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.

