Veterans Corner: Veterans fundraiser; PTSD Awareness Month

VETERANS FUNDRAISER

A fundraiser will be held at the Bloomington Texas Roadhouse as part of their Dine to Donate program. Ten percent of purchases made at Texas Roadhouse between 3 and 10 p.m. on June 23 will be donated to Hooah, an organization whose mission is to lend support to forward deployed servicemen and women, their stateside families, and returning veterans, with a high level of understanding, compassion and empathy. A special QR code coupon must be presented at Texas Roadhouse to have the 10% of purchase donated to Hooah. Contact Kevin Keller of the Marine Corp League at 618-554-1540 to obtain the QR code coupon, or visit the McLean County Veterans at Facebook.com/McLeanVAC.

PTSD AWARENESS MONTH

June is National PTSD Awareness Month and June 27 is National PTSD Day. The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Foundation has a respectful and informative website commemorating PTSD Month and Day. Nearly 3 million service members served in Vietnam and most returned home. Since then, however, thousands of Vietnam veterans have battled PTSD, or post-traumatic stress disorder. PTSD has impacted their lives and the lives of their families in many ways. Veterans who served in Vietnam returned without any welcome home recognition of their service or their sacrifices. Many of our fellow citizens called them names, spit upon them and behaved despicably toward them. Bloomington-Normal finally had a Central Illinois Vietnam welcome home parade on May 23, 1987. Why did it take 12 years for our residents to show these soldiers, sailors, Marines and Airmen the respect they earned for fighting valiantly in a war that they were not allowed by our government to win? Perhaps dealing with PTSD would have been easier and quicker for those who did their duty if those who did not serve had been more supportive of those who did. Think about what might have been. Browse "PTSD Month" to learn more about the war and how it affected those who served.

SUSPENSION OF ANNUAL REVIEW OF CAREGIVER PROGRAM

VA has a program to assist veterans and family caregivers by providing resources, education, support, a financial stipend, health insurance and beneficiary travel to caregivers of eligible veterans. Veterans who sustained or aggravated a serious injury (now includes serious illness) in the line of duty on or before May 7, 1975, or on or after Sept. 11, 2001, may be eligible. Eligibility for the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers requires the veteran to have a single or combined service-connected disability rating by the VA of 70% or more; or need personal care services for a minimum of six continuous months based on any one of the following: an inability to perform an activity of daily living or a need for supervision, protection or instruction. The VA is suspending the normal annual reassessment for participants of the PCAFC program while the VA continues its review of the program. This suspension applies to all veterans and family caregivers participating in the program. Additionally, VA will not discharge or reduce stipends based on a reassessment. However, the program staff will continue to initiate reassessments for veterans and family caregivers for certain purposes, such as when a veteran or caregiver requests to be considered for an increase in stipend level or if there is evidence of an increased need for personal care services. Appeal and review options for those who disagree with a PCAFC determination remain the same. Be aware: Any review at the request of the veteran or the caregiver could result in in the benefit remaining the same, being increased or being reduced, depending on the facts of the individual case.

Jerry Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.

