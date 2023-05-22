VETERANS FAIR AT INTERSTATE CENTER

The Veterans Fair scheduled for 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at the Interstate Center will provide access to over 40 venders and agencies concerning information about veterans benefits, special programs for veterans and employment opportunities. Don’t miss this event!

PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY ENDS, IMPACTING VA

The Public Health Emergency due to the pandemic officially ended May 11, additionally ending some of VA’s pandemic-related authorities. VA has prepared for this event for some time with the goal of transitioning VA health care to a more normal status as quickly and painlessly as possible. The changes are:

The return to in-person visits for veteran family caregivers. During the pandemic, VA relaxed requirements for in-person visits associated with VA’s Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers using virtual visits only. The VA will expand use of VA Video Connect for telehealth and will resume enforcement of HIPAA rules regarding privacy of telehealth. During the health emergency, VA prescribed controlled medications to veterans following a telehealth examination without first having an in-person examination. The VA has implemented a temporary rule that will permit continued use of telehealth process until proposed permanent rules are adopted. Homeless veterans who received considerable additional direct support from the VA, besides HUDVASH during the health emergency, will no longer be eligible for those additional support services, effective May 11 Congress has proposed legislation that would authorize VA to continue providing the extended support services but has taken no final legislative action. VA no longer has authority to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to spouses, caregivers and veterans not enrolled in VA health care. Finally, the extension of the normal 30-day window for reimbursement of travel expenses for VA care expires June 9.

VA ANNOUNCES COMMITMENT TO NEW I-DEA

In an official news release dated April 28, the VA announced they have the “Same mission, new I-DEA: VA supports Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access.” The VA adopted a new mission statement several months ago: “To fulfill President Lincoln’s promise to care for those who have served in our nation’s military and for their families, caregivers and survivors.” This new mission statement is inclusive of all those who have served in our nation’s military, including female veterans, as well as veteran families, caregivers and survivors. The original mission statement referred only to men. The I-DEA news release further expands upon inclusion, diversity, equity and access for not only veterans, caregivers and survivors, but also purports to make implementation of I-DEA a “part of its (VA’s) culture.” I hope this new recognition results in the improvement of VA health care services for all veterans, caregivers and survivors, and not just an extension of political “social engineering.”

LEXINGTON MEMORIAL DAY PROGRAM

Lexington American Legion Post 291 will hold a Memorial Day program at 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, at the Lexington Community Center. The featured speaker will be David Henard, who served as a helicopter pilot in Vietnam during the Tet Offensive. The program will honor veterans who have died in the past year and will give a special salute to all those who have given their lives in defense of our nation.

QUOTES OF THE DAY

Many changes have taken place in America since the pandemic was first recognized and government actions changed our lives forever, without legislation or voter involvement through the ballot box. The following quotes ring as true today as they did when they were first uttered in 1961 and 1981.

“One of the traditional methods of imposing statism or socialism on a people has been by way of medicine. It’s very easy to disguise a medical program as a humanitarian project.” — Ronald Reagan, in 1961

“Governments’ first duty is to protect the people, not run their lives” — Ronald Reagan, in 1981